5 Arsenal players who left and became successful elsewhere

21 Jul 2017, 15:52 IST

Sylvinho was a tremendous success at Barcelona

Nearly 250 players have played under Arsene Wenger, meaning there are a few who have not succeeded at Arsenal, but have elsewhere. Likewise, Sir Alex Ferguson previously allowed both Paul Pogba and Gerard Pique to leave Manchester United for free, and United eventually ended up buying Pogba back for a huge fee.

Not every player is able to succeed at a particular club, but Arsenal and their fans may have sometimes looked at some players and felt that each was the ‘one that got away’.

Here are five players who failed to succeed at Arsenal but had successful careers at other clubs:

#5 Sylvinho

Sylvinho gained many admirers at Arsenal and was certainly not a flop. However, once Ashley Cole overtook the Brazilian in his second season at Arsenal, he was unlikely to get his spot back in the side, and moved to Celta Vigo at the end of that second season.

After a good spell at Celta Vigo, the Brazilian got a dream move to Barcelona in 2004, where he would then spend five years.

At Barcelona, Sylvinho made 125 appearances in all competitions, which possibly made some Arsenal fans think that if he was good enough for Barcelona, why was he not good enough for the Gunners? In his time at Barcelona, he won three league titles, a Copa del Rey and two Champions League titles. Most notably, he played the full 90 minutes and was part of the back four which kept a clean sheet against Manchester United in the Champions League final in 2009.