5 Arsenal players whose careers were cut short by injury

Pratyush Chauhan // 19 Aug 2018, 15:22 IST

Arsenal through the years have been known for their exciting brand of attacking football. Under Arsene Wenger, they have historically been an offensive unit who press high up the field and have produced some scintillating bit of play in the final third. There is another thing they have been nefarious about- major injury problems to their players. With reports stating that Arsenal players have suffered almost 900 injuries in 12 years.

The club developed a reputation for always having a player out for the long-term more often than not. Whether it could be attributed to their training regime, their brand of football or purely down to rotten luck is tough to say. They did improve on the injury front in the tail end of Wenger's helm at the club, but nonetheless had a long list of players whose careers were cut short due to this problem

Tomás Rosicky

His Arsenal career was marred by injuries

A great player for both club and country, Tomas Rosicky was known for his ability to orchestrate play from the midfield.

He made 170 appearances for Arsenal and scored 19 goals for them, through a period of 10 years. His contribution could have been so much more if not for his constant dealings with serious injuries.

He infamously suffered a serious knee injury in the January of 2008, which led him to not only miss the rest of that season but the entirety of the next. He then suffered through minor injury setbacks in the next two seasons before becoming a long-term absentee again in the 2012-13 season.

Arsenal fans saw him in bits and pieces again in the coming campaigns, before he was injured again in the 2015-16 season through another knee problem. At the end of that season, his departure from the club was announced and he received a guard of honour in his final Premier League match.

A player whose quality was unquestionable and who could have given so much more to the club if not for his horrific dealings with injuries. Rosicky retired from professional football in December 2017.

