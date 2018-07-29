Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ICC 2018: Arsenal vs PSG: 5 talking points 

Rohit Ghosh
CONTRIBUTOR
News
7.43K   //    29 Jul 2018, 01:03 IST


Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
Captain Ozil Found The Back Of The Net

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, who retired from international football last week citing unjustified criticism by the German media and the DFB President Grindel himself for Germany's group stage exit at the World Cup, returned to club football to help Arsenal beat PSG 5-1 in Singapore today.

The new number 10 for Arsenal scored the first goal for his team before substitutes Alexandre Lacazette scored two and Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah scored one each to wrap up a comfortable victory over PSG who fielded a second string side as their stars recuperate after their individual campaigns in Russia.


Leaked Tactics:

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain Pre Matchday Activity
Unai Emery's Board Leaks His Tactics

Unai Wants To Try The 4-1-2-2-1

A closer look at Unai's tactics board reveals the manager's build-up style - a style that he adopts for zonal superiority along the length of the pitch.

Smaller triangles for passing along slanted channels when play is built from the back with the 4-1-2-2-1 as the starting formation seems to be his favourite. Here is a closer look at the board. Surely the following pages will have the wing-backs move up and make the smaller triangles go up the pitch to further the ball.


The Start Of The Build Up
Rohit Ghosh
CONTRIBUTOR
No cookie cutter articles here. Quality Posts Only.
