5 AS Roma players to watch out for in the 2018-19 Serie A season

The 2018-19 Serie A season hasn’t been a satisfactory one for AS Roma until now as Eusebio Di Francesco’s side is at the 7th position in the points table. Their Champions League campaign hasn’t looked that impressive as compared to the last season when they made it to the semifinals of the tournament.

They beat Barcelona in the quarter-finals which were considered to be their best performance in the Champions League in the last few Champions League seasons.

They also enjoyed a decent Serie A season in the 2017-18 campaign finishing third in the points table, but making it to the semifinals of the Champions League season was a motivating factor for the club.

In the ongoing season, the team management needs to devise a proper game plan when playing against different teams which could make the side much more cohesive. Known to play attacking football AS Roma needs to be sharp in every department. They faced another disappointment yesterday when they lost against Udinese 0-1. Their Champions League match against Real Madrid on 28th November will be a crucial one.

They need to show more resoluteness in their defence while playing against teams who are strong on counter attacks. It will also depend on the players Eusebio Di Francesco opts to play while playing against teams who are known to play aggressive football.

AS Roma were once the most feared and dangerous side in world football with the likes of legendary Francesco Totti, Carlo Ancelotti, Rudi Voeller, Antonio Cassano etc guiding the team to many memorable wins.

Eusebio Di Francesco will be hoping his side takes inspiration from those players which could play a crucial role in motivating his players. AS Roma has a squad which is a perfect mix of youth and experience and has the ability to surprise their opponents.

The players need to show that they can test the best clubs in European football. AS Roma certainly has the players who can deliver for them during demanding situations. We take a look at 5 such players who can play a crucial role for the side in the ongoing season.

#1 Edin Dzeko

Known to be the mainstay of AS Roma’s forward line Edin Dzeko will remain the centre point for AS Roma’s chances. The 32-year old’s combination with the likes of Stephen El Shaarawy and the young Justin Kluivert could be crucial for AS Roma. The Bosnian can evade the best defences with his accelerating runs and precise finishes. Dzeko can outsmart the opposition with his pace and the ability to create the space in the opposition’s territory with his power and control.

Dzeko's coordination with the midfield will also be a crucial factor for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side. Dzeko can be a tricky player because of his ability to win aerial duels with his physicality. Recently there were reports about Real Madrid trying to negotiate a deal with the striker but it was later clarified that the Bosnian will be staying at the Italian Club.

Although the striker isn’t enjoying the best of times as the club the former Manchester City player will eager to prove himself. He scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A matches in the last season and 8 goals in 12 Champions League matches in the last season with 5 assists to his name. In the ongoing Serie A season, the Bosnian has scored 2 goals in 12 games and 5 goals in 4 Champions League games with 2 assists to his name.

