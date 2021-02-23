5 Asian players with the most Premier League goals

The lure of the Premier League is such that players from all over the world yearn to ply their trade in the competition. Quite incredibly, 111 of 207 FIFA-affiliated nations have been represented in the English top flight.

Top five Asian goal-scorers in the Premier League

While most of them hail from European countries, the continent of Asia has also seen many of its brightest talents play in the Premier League.

On that note, let's look at the five most prolific ones.

#5 Chris Wood (New Zealand) - 39 goals

Chris Wood is New Zealand's latest export to the Premier League.

Only six players from New Zealand have ever graced the Premier League, with Chris Wood being the last and the only one currently active.

Wood first arrived on English shores with West Brom in 2008, but it was only after joining Burnley in 2017, he shot into prominence.

Burnley's New Zealand striker Chris Wood has scored 15 Premier League goals in 2019 🙌



That's more than Harry Kane, Roberto Firmino, Raul Jimenez and Gabriel Jesus 😲 pic.twitter.com/lQVsS5QblF — Goal (@goal) December 17, 2019

Wood has scored consistently for the Clarets, netting at least ten goals in each of his last three seasons. He has scored 38 Premier League goals in 114 appearances.

His one other top-flight strike came with Leicester City in the 2014-15 season, where Woods scored off the bench.

#4 Tim Cahill (Australia) - 56 goals

Tim Cahill played eight Premier League seasons with Everton.

Tim Cahill may not have made it big with any elite European club in his career, but he is known as one of Asia's greatest ever players to have graced the Premier League.

In a 22-year professional career, Cahill played for only two English sides, with his only stint in the Premier League coming with Everton alone, for whom he played eight seasons.

56 - Tim Cahill, despite often playing as a midfielder, scored all 56 of his PL goals from inside the penalty area. Pest. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 4, 2013

Cahill conjured 68 goals for the Toffees, a tally that included 56 in the Premier League. He won numerous individual honours along the way such as the club's player of the year and a nomination at the Ballon d'Or.