5 Atalanta players who have impressed at Euro 2020

As Euro 2020 enters the knockout stages, we have already seen multiple standout performances. Interestingly, a lot of these performances have come from Atalanta players. But if you have been paying attention, it wouldn't come as a surprise for you. The Bergamo club has overshot expectations in recent times.

Their recent Champions League as well as Serie A performances have garnered a lot of attention and deservedly so. Their main specialty is how they identify and pick out lesser-known, cheaper players who they then improve on.

Atalanta's influence has been getting a lot of attention these days, especially in the wing back department.

Atalanta players performing well at Euro 2020

#5 Remo Freuler

Switzerland 's Freuler has been solid

Switzerland face the immensely uphill task of beating the mighty French in their round of 16 tie at Euro 2020. But it is safe to say they have met expectations so far. Remo Freuler has been important in this, sitting in central midfield alongside Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.

Signed from FC Luzern back in 2016, the Swiss midfielder has started all of his nation's group games, putting up tidy displays in each of them. The 29-year old started 32 league games for Atalanta last season.

#4 Aleksei Miranchuk

Miranchuk scored a great goal vs Finland

Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk is the only one on this list who will not be playing in the knockout stages of Euro 2020. But that's not because of Miranchuk's lack of trying. In fact, he was one of their better players and he scored a great goal against Finland in the only game that Russia won.

The 2020/21 Serie A season was Miranchuk's first in Atalanta colors since arriving from Lokomotiv Moscow last summer. However, he didn't get a lot of gametime and will be looking to kick on next season.

#3 Ruslan Malinovskyi

Malinovskyi has a fantastic left foot

Ukraine deploy a system that gets the best out of their two attack minded central midfielders, Manchester City's Zinchenko and Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Signed from KRC Genk in 2019, the midfielder has had a great season, scoring 8 and assisting 12 in the league and has arguably been Atalanta's best player this season. He has continued his great form into the Euros as well.

Although he's yet to score in the tournament after missing one from the penalty spot, his creativity and long range shooting make him a consistent danger to the opposition. With Ukraine set to play Sweden in the Euro 2020 RO16, Malinovskyi will back his chances of helping the Eastern European country progress further.

#2 Joakim Mæhle

Mæhle has been one of the revelations of Euro 2020

Adept at playing on either left or right wing back, Mæhle has been one of the best performers at Euro 2020 so far. Mæhle was signed by Atalanta from Genk during this year's winter transfer window.

He impressed against Belgium before putting up fantastic performances against both Russia in the group and Wales in the RO16, scoring in both games.

Although he has spent most of this season as a backup at Atalanta, Mæhle's exploits in the opponent third and non-stop bombing up the pitch have been instrumental in Denmark's results so far.

#1 Robin Gosens

Atalanta might soon lose Gosens

German left wing back Robin Gosens has arguably provided the performance of Euro 2020 so far, contributing in all 4 of Germany's goals against Portugal. He even had a great strike ruled out for offside.

The 26 year old has served as an excellent attacking outlet for both club and country, scoring 20 goals and getting 14 assists in Serie A in the last couple of seasons.

Signed by Atalanta in 2017 for less than a million Euros from Heracles Almelo in the Netherlands, Gosens now finds himself linked to Barcelona. Germany will need Gosens to be in form again as they look to beat England at the Wembley Stadium in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash.

