5 attacking midfielders Liverpool should target it the January transfer window

Liverpool nearly signed Nabil Fekir in the summer transfer window.

After starting a season with seven consecutive wins in the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool struggled in the last three games and failed to win any of those.

Liverpool's midfield, in particular, was poor in those games and failed to create any sort of chances for their attackers. The Reds failed to register a single shot on target in their Champion League group stage match against Napoli.

Phillipe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona in the January transfer window last season left a huge void to fill in the squad and the Reds often look clueless with the ball in the middle third of the pitch without the Brazillian star.

With the winter transfer window opening in a few months, here is a list of five attacking midfielders Liverpool could target this January.

#5 Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is one of the hottest talents in Bundesliga.

Germany produced some of the finest talents in football and Kai Havertz is the latest in a long line of sensational youngsters coming out of Germany.

The product of the Bayer Leverkusen's famous academy, Havertz is the Leverkusen's youngest ever goalscorer and debutant. He is also the youngest ever player to make 50 Bundesliga appearances.

The 19-year-old is a naturally gifted player who often gets compared with the Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil. He is athletic, capable of picking a pass, and is able to get a goal or two.

The Reds invited the teen sensation to their training ground, Melwood last season and are long-term admirers of the German.

