5 attacking players at the World Cup that Liverpool should keep an eye on

These players could make Liverpool's squad ready for a title challenge.

Bruno Fernandes: Portugal's latest star?

Having reached the Champions League final and finished 4th in the Premier League, Liverpool were always likely to splash the cash in order to reach the next level: winning the league.

With the pre-agreed arrival of Naby Keita from Leipzig and their recent £43.7 million acquisition of Fabinho from Monaco, the Reds have already improved their midfield options drastically.

However, their depth in attacking positions is still sorely lacking which had proved to be one of the reasons for their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. Once Salah went of injured, Jurgen Klopp was forced to bring on a half-fit Adam Lallana as his other options included the likes of Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke.

During the 2017/18 season, Liverpool could count themselves extremely lucky that their attacking trio of Firmino, Mane and Salah were rarely injured. With all three set to represent their national teams during the FIFA World Cup as well as an early start to the Premier League season means that the trio will not have enough time to rest.

Therefore, it is hugely necessary for Liverpool to buy some quality back-up in the attacking positions and the world cup could pro some fantastic options. So here are 5 attack minded players, Liverpool should keep an eye on during the world cup:

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Due to an internal unrest playing out at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, many of the Sporting stars including the likes of Gelson Martins, William Carvalho and Rui Patricio might be available for free. The list of players seeking an early termination of their contacts also includes a Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, who lit up Primeira league in his first season at the club.

The Portuguese international scored 11 goals and provided 8 assists from midfield as Sporting narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification. Though more of an attacking midfielder with a defensive mindset, Fernandes still managed 2.04 key passes as well as completed 1.41 dribbles per game.

The former Sampdoria man would be a good fit at Anfield and could play in the number 8 role, a position which has been vacant since Steven Gerrard's retirement. Although most Liverpool fans would be sceptical about such comparisons, a strong showing in the world cup can put those fears to bed.

Available for free, if the civil war at Sporting doesn’t end, the midfielder could turn out to be a bargain for the Merseyside club.