5 Most Dangerous Attacks in European Football

Hitesh Chhabra
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
11.76K   //    07 Sep 2018, 14:20 IST

Enter

It has been a while since the start of 2018-19 football season. Every club has different goals set for their managers. And they have invested a lot of money on revamping their attacks. A good attacking side is all about creating chances and scoring goals. And not many attacking combinations in the world are capable of scoring goals consistently.

Over the years, there have been a lot of spectacular attacking combinations in football. Currently, there are a number of choices for the best attacking side. At the moment, some attacks are proving to be lethal for their teams.

In this article, we take a look at the most lethal attacks in European football.

#5 Manchester City (Aguero, Sterling, Jesus, Sane)

Enter

Manchester City have been exceptional since the arrival of Pep Guardiola in 2016. They have a lot of depth in their squad. Sergio Aguero is the prime member leading at the front. Sterling, Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez & Sane are many options for Pep to play on the wing. Only Guardiola knows what it takes to manage all these lethal attackers on his list.

Aguero has been remarkable for City, being the first player to score more than 200 goals, and now the signing of Riyad Mahrez will only serve to strengthen their attacking options going forward. Guardiola is experimenting a lot with his squad and employing new tactics to puzzle other managers. These numerous options are the reason why Man City's attack is so threatening on the break.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain (Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe)

Metz v Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1
Metz v Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain have been one of the most dominant sides in Ligue 1. Their squad includes the world's two most expensive players in Neymar and Mbappe. With the likes of Cavani and Di Maria, they are definitely one of the most dangerous attacks in football right now.

Thomas Tuchel has the advantage of Mbappe's pace down the wing; Neymar's proficient skills come in handy to get the ball into dangerous positions; and Edinson Cavani was PSG's top scorer last season and his finishing quality is certainly a plus point for their attack.

In a relatively weak division like Ligue 1, these three players thrive, as no team really has a defence capable of stopping this attack.

Hitesh Chhabra
CONTRIBUTOR
Contact Us Advertise with Us