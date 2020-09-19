5 attributes that make Zlatan Ibrahimovic a deadly striker

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 38-years-old but it looks like he still has a lot of years left in his tank. 'The Lion' is still roaring despite him having been marked as going into his twilight years almost five years back.

In fact, you couldn't fault anyone for thinking that Ibrahimovic's days as one of Europe's finest strikers had come to an end after he secured a move to the MLS which is where a lot of players choose to end their careers at.

However, the Swede chose to return to AC Milan and has had quite a galvanizing effect at the club and has transformed them from a mid-table side to a team that can browbeat the top 4. Famous for pulling off the outrageous and the nearly inconceivable, there is just no one like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

On that note, let's take a look at five attributes that make Zlatan Ibrahimovic a deadly striker.

#5 Endurance

Still going strong

You don't become hailed as a generational talent because you had one good season or a couple. That's what separates the Michus from the Zlatans. When Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to Manchester United in 2016, it was seen as the final chapter in an illustrious career.

Zlatan scored 17 goals from 28 appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League before picking up an injury and being forced to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines. He did that at the age of 34 in one of the most physically demanding leagues in the planet.

Zlatan then moved on to the MLS where he was the star at Los Angeles Galaxy for two seasons, scoring a whopping 53 goals from 58 appearances. Now he's back in Europe and making headlines for the Rossoneri and since making his move in the 2020 winter transfer window, Zlatan has scored 10 goals from 16 starts in the Serie A.

He continues to clock incredible numbers and his age certainly doesn't seems to have slowed him down. Almost all the strikers that were around when he had started out are now retired but Zlatan keeps going because he is an elite athlete.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic's incredible athleticism

Zlatan doing Zlatan things

Take a look at Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career highlights reel and you'll find some absolutely ridiculous goals. He used to attend Taekwondo classes as a kid and has an honorary black belt in it and this has made him an adversary like no other to defenders.

It's hard to say how exactly Zlatan is going to poke the ball home as he has often scored goals in unprecedented ways. For example, take a look at this.

Only Zlatan.



Two years ago today, @Ibra_official stunned us with his 500th career goal, a roundhouse kick on the volley 😱 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/kdZlDK8cg2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2020

He also made headlines scoring this Puskas winner in 2012 against England.

On this day in 2012, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored all four goals as Sweden beat England 4-2, including this decent effort... 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/fKONqyrcv0 — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) November 14, 2018

Not a lot of players can boast of packing unique skills in their armoury but Zlatan Ibrahimovic certainly can. To put it simply, he is not only a great goalscorer and but also a scorer of great goals. His acrobatic displays have earned him the moniker Ibracadabra in the Italian media.