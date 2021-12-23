Ranking 5 Ballon d'Or winners who became successful managers

Winning the Ballon d'Or is usually the pinnacle of the career of a professional footballer as it is the ultimate individual award available in the sport.

A select few players have won the prestigious award on multiple occasions, which is a testament to their ability. This includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo.

A number of Ballon d'Or winners became brilliant managers.

Over the years, however, some of these legendary players have transitioned to management with resounding success. The achievements of these men as footballers and managers are no mean feat by any standards, and should be highlighted as such.

Without further ado, here is a list of five players who won the Ballon d'Or as players and went on to have a great managerial career.

#5 Matthias Sammer

Former Germany international defensive midfielder Matthias Sammer had a brilliant playing career. He won the Bundesliga and DFL Supercup back-to-back in 1995 and 1996 Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga. Sammer also won the UEFA Champions League and Intercontinental Cup in 1997.

Sammer represented Germany at the 1996 UEFA European Championship as they claimed the title. He was named as Player of the Tournament. He received the Ballon d'Or in 1996 following an excellent year all round.

Sammer moved into management after his playing career in 2000 and won the Bundesliga in 2002 with Borussia Dortmund. He also led them to the final of the UEFA Cup in the same season, but they were defeated by Feyenoord.

Sammer did not manage for long as he became a technical director for the German national team in 2006. He ensured that he made his name as a player and as a manager in European football.

#4 Kevin Keegan

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Kevin Keegan had an extremely successful playing career. The Englishman played for heavyweights such as Liverpool, Hamburg SV and Newcastle United during his brilliant career as a player.

Keegan won the UEFA Cup twice, the European Cup once, and a number of league and Cup titles in England and Germany. Keegan won the Ballon d'Or in 1978 and 1979 for his impressive showings for club and country.

Eight years after his football career ended, Keegan ventured into management with a struggling Newcastle United in 1992. He promptly led them to the Division One title.

In their first season back in the Premier League in 1993-94, he led them to a third-place finish and the UEFA Cup for the first time in two decades. He resigned in 1997 after a number of near-misses in the Premier League title challenge.

Keegan managed Manchester City in Division One in 2001 and led them to the title as well as Premier League promotion. Keegan remains one of the most respected English managers of his era for his ability to turn the fortunes of struggling sides around.

