The fallout from the internal combustion at Barcelona was quite unsettling on several levels. The Catalans had invested heavily in the market and received terribly dismal results in return and the team had been rocked by the goings-on at the management level.

The signings of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho cost La Blaugrana a fortune and none of these signings worked out initially. It's good news that they seem to be kicking into form at least now. Well, it look them long enough.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also signed several other players, on loan deals and otherwise, who never really looked like they would go on to contribute much to the side. Right now, they find themselves in a situation where they have to sell players in order to bring new ones in.

Ronald Koeman and Barcelona have agreed to sign a centre-back in January, with Eric Garcia as the objective. However, they have prepared a list of defenders with experience in case #ManCity don't sell the player.



[@mundodeportivo] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) December 1, 2020

This has become a necessity. But it's not a problem as Barcelona have several players on their payroll who they can't wait to get rid of.

5 Barcelona players who have no future at the club

#5 Martin Braithwaite

Martin Braithwaite

Advertisement

Barcelona signed Braithwaite from Leganes for a sum of €18 million. He was seen as a stopgap signing and was expected to be offloaded this summer. However, the Covid pandemic hit and Barcelona weren't in a financial position to make big money signings and as such Braithwaite has stayed.

Though Ronald Koeman is growing to like Braithwaite, it hasn't really looked like he has a whole lot to offer for Barcelona. Braithwaite wants to kick on and make the most of his Barcelona dream. However, his representatives are aware of the feasibility of that and the need to look for a new home.

Also, Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to sign Memphis Depay and Braithwaite will be the player they will look to sell in order to bring the Lyon forward in.

33 - Martin Braithwaite’s 🇩🇰 goal for @FCBarcelona against Ferencvárosi TC is the longest pass sequence of any @ChampionsLeague goal this season with a total of 33 passes. Overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/TEDPpNwf1O — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

#4 Matheus Fernandes

Matheus Fernandes

The case of Matheus Fernandes is quite curious. Barcelona paid €10 million to secure his services in January 2020. He was immediately sent on loan to Real Valladolid but he was handed just three appearances there.

Barcelona were keen to send the 22-year-old on loan again upon his return. However, Fernandes and his camp rejected the opportunity. AS Monaco had shown interest in him and it would have been a great chance for Fernandes to develop.

He is not going to get chances under Ronald Koeman and everyone knows that by now. Starved for game time, Fernandes is keen to leave the club now and Barcelona will reportedly help him do that.