5 Barcelona players with the least minutes played in the 2021-22 season

Barcelona started the 2021-22 campaign on a bitter note. The departure of their most beloved player and captain Lionel Messi sent shockwaves among the club and its supporters.

Messi's absence was reflected in the team's poor performances and manager Ronald Koeman was constantly under fire. He was eventually sacked in November and the club had to resort to its former legend Xavi. The arrival of Xavi as the team's head coach has slowly started to pull things back for the Catalans.

The team that once struggled mid-table is now within touching distance of second-placed Sevilla. They are just three points behind Sevilla with a game in hand.

Xavi made smart signings in the month of January and he has been utilizing his players wisely. The same has been providing Blaugrana with the desired results.

Some key players have helped Xavi bring Barca back to glory this season. But let's also take a look at the players who have played the least for the club so far this season.

5. Martin Braithwaite - 248

Brathwaite suffered an injury at the start of the season

Barcelona signed Martin Braithwaite from Leganes on an emergency basis outside the transfer window in February 2020. He was intended to replace the injury-prone Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou.

Apart from being an added support in the final third, there wasn't much that was expected from the Danish. However, things changed the following season. In his first full season at the club (2020-21), Brathwaite played in 42 games across all competitions. He could only score seven goals and make four assists during that time.

However, after the Catalan club's opening game of the latest season, Brathwaite suffered a knee injury and was sidelined for nearly four months.

4. Sergio Agüero - 165

Sergio Aguero's career was cut short by health issues

Sergio Aguero's tale at Camp Nou has to be one of the most saddening sagas in the world of football. After enduring a decade-long scintillating spell at Manchester City, Aguero joined Blaugrana last summer to join his national teammate and close friend, Lionel Messi.

Much to the shock of Aguero and also the club's fans, Messi had to quit the Catalan and eventually join Paris Saint-Germain. The former Manchester City striker was then marred by injuries that delayed his debut at the Catalan club.

On 18th October 2021, Aguero marked his Barcelona debut as a late cameo against Valencia. In total, the Argentine made four appearances for the club before retiring from football due to cardiac arrhythmia. The 33-year-old's career was cut short by health issues but he received a hero's farewell from football fraternity from around the world.

Aguero's only full-game came in the club's loss to Rayo Vallecano on 28th October 2021.

B/R Football



There will be a press conference next week to announce his retirement.



Sergio Agüero will retire from football due to his heart condition. There will be a press conference next week to announce his retirement.

3. Alejandro Balde - 116

Alejandro Balde is a primary backup to Jordi Alba

Alejandro Balde was an impressive kid at RCD Espanyol. At the age of eight, Balde joined Barcelona's youth system in 2021 and kept growing as an individual. His pre-season campaign ahead of the 2021-22 campaign impressed the club's scouts.

A regular figure in the Barcelona B team, Balde assisted the senior team as a primary backup to Jordi Alba. At the age of 18, the full-back shuffles between the junior and senior sides. The Barcelona-born defender was mostly kept as a backup option on the bench.

However, he did come on as a substitute in Barcelona's thumping 0-3 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in September. Since then, Balde has featured for Barcelona as a cameo on numerous occasions.

He is yet to play a full game for the club yet. With age on his side, it is certain that Balde has a bright and lengthy future at Camp Nou.

2. Samuel Umtiti - 90

Pairing up with Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti formed a formidable pair for two seasons

Samuel Umtiti has undoubtedly fallen down the pecking order in recent times. When signed from Lyon in 2016, he remained an integral part of Barcelona's defensive unit for the next two years.

Pairing up with Gerard Pique, Umtiti formed a formidable pair that guarded Barcelona's defense on crucial occasions. However, injury issues plagued the defender starting in 2018. Lack of consistent playing minutes and arising competition from youngsters denied the Frenchman from regaining his permanent spot.

Samuel Umtiti is out for the rest of the season with a chronic knee injury. Worryingly, the club have no idea when he will be fit to play again.



Worryingly, the club have no idea when he will be fit to play again. Samuel Umtiti is out for the rest of the season with a chronic knee injury.Worryingly, the club have no idea when he will be fit to play again. https://t.co/qnJqym99bB

As of now, Xavi hasn't required much of the 28-year-old's service this season. Featuring against Osasuna on 12th December 2021 were the only 90 minutes that he got to play. Umtiti lost his place to newcomer Eric Garcia this season.

1. Emerson Royal - 90

Emerson moved to Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day of the 2022 transfer window

The Emerson Royal-Barcelona saga has been somewhat dramatic. The Catalan club had been wanting to acquire the Brazilian full-back since 2019. A joint financial operation involving Real Betis and Barcelona saw Emerson initially join the former club.

In 2021, Blaugrana exercised their options to bring the defender back and he was welcomed to the club by the president himself. The team management stressed the importance of having Royal by their side.

However, after playing in three La Liga games, he moved to Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day of the 2022 transfer window. The move came as a shock for all.

Official and confirmed. Emerson Royal joins Tottenham from Barcelona on a permanent move for €25m as final fee. Contract until June 2026.

