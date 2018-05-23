World Cup 2018: 5 Barcelona players who won't be at the World Cup

Many top Barcelona players failed to make the cut and will not be on the plane to Russia

Prathik R CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 11:34 IST 37.35K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The World Cup remains the pinnacle for any footballer and a chance to represent their side in the ultimate footballing extravaganza is one that most just dreams of.

Barcelona always have a sizable contingent at World Cups and this year is no different with the likes of Pique, Messi and Suarez all set to light up the competition for their respective sides.

However, some players were not so lucky and were overlooked by their national team coaches.

Here are five Barcelona players who will not be a part of World Cup 2018:

#5 Nelson Semedo

Surprise omission

Probably the most surprising omission from Portugal's squad for the World Cup was Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo.

Semedo made 24 appearances for the Spanish champions in the league and a further 7 in the Champions League and while he did not put in the most consistent of performances, he would have expected to make the 23-man squad named by Portugal manager Fernando Santos at least as the second choice right back behind Cedric Soares.

Semedo played a couple of games for Portugal in their qualification campaign and impressed albeit against a relatively weaker opposition, and he will be bitterly disappointed with the fact that he will not be travelling to Russia.