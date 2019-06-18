5 Barcelona players whose value has dropped significantly

FC Barcelona

The 2018/19 season came to an end with Liverpool winning the Champions League title at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Catalan giants have had a mixed campaign. Though they convincingly won the LaLiga title, they were eliminated by Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals and also lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia.

Ernesto Valverde has a lot of issues to address before the 2019/20 season begins. Though Lionel Messi was phenomenal last season, the same cannot be said about some of their other key players. Philippe Coutinho had a poor outing and Ousmane Dembele too was below-par, with frequent injuries.

Poor and inconsistent performances have resulted in a drop in the market value of some of Barcelona’s top players.

Stats courtesy transfermarkt (market value since June 1, 2018).

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 Barcelona players whose value has dropped significantly.

#1 Sergio Busquets

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Arguably Barcelona’s most important player after Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets had a good season for Barcelona. The Spanish International featured in 35 LaLiga and 12 Champions League games for the Catalan giants this season. He was below par for Spain in the 2018 Word Cup in Russia.

A defensive minded player who more often acts as a pivot in Barcelona’s midfield, Busquets is key to their ‘tiki-taka’ style of football. He averaged 2.6 tackles per game in LaLiga and 3.4 tackles per game in UCL.

However, despite his consistency and good performances, Busquets’ market worth has dropped in the past 12 months. Since June 1, 2018, the Spaniard’s value has dropped from €80 million to €50 million, a 37.5% decline, mostly because of the natural depreciation that comes with age. Busquets will turn 31 next month and only have a few years of top-flight football left in him.

