5 Barcelona players who will be key to their title challenge

A tense title race is brewing up in Spain. Real Sociedad's defeat to Real Madrid, coupled with Barcelona's draw against Sevilla, has meant that the two powerhouses of La Liga have equal points after 30 games. With Los Blancos sitting on top of the table due to better goal difference, Barcelona will now have to play catch-up if they want to win the league.

Here, we look at 5 players who will be key to Barcelona's title challenge

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

An obvious choice. Arguably the world's best player, and one of the best players to have ever played the game, Lionel Messi has been Barcelona's talisman for quite some time now.

The Argentine forward has been in his usual world-class form this season. In 38 appearances for the Catalans this season, the 32-year old has scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists.

However, coach Quique Setien will have to be extremely cautious about he uses his most important player. Messi missed the initial part of the season due to injuries, and at 32, there is no denying the fact that he is not getting any younger. Barcelona must keep the forward fully fit for the run-in.

With the likes of Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and young Ansu Fati as forward options, Setien should think about resting Messi for some less important games to keep him fresh for the crucial encounters.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been in fine form this season

Arguably Barcelona's most important player this season who is not named Lionel Messi. The German goalkeeper has been in top form for Barcelona over the last couple of seasons, and it is time he was recognized as not only the best in La Liga, but the shot-stopper in the world.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has had to deal with a porous backline, as well as an ageing midfield failing to protect the backline. His point-blank saves have saved Barcelona numerous points, with his cat-like reflexes and passing ability vital to the way Barcelona play.

The 28-year old joined Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee of £9.7 million in 2014, spending his next two seasons at the club as an understudy to Claudio Bravo. With Bravo's departure, ter Stegen became the undisputed no.1 for the club. Ever since then he has been unstoppable, producing world-class performances every week.

The German has been everpresent for Barcelona this season, making 35 appearances in all competitions for the club. He will have to continue his current form if Barcelona are to mount a serious title challenge.

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona last summer

Antoine Griezmann's arrival last summer was met with a mixed response. The forward, then 28, joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £107 million. His age, combined with the fee, meant that many Barcelona fans were not completely happy with the transfer.

After a slow start, Griezmann has become an important cog in the wheel for Barcelona. He has been used all along the front line this season, and the Frenchman's class and quality have been visible.

In 39 appearances for the club in all competitions so far, he has scored 14 goals and provided 4 assists. The World Cup winner, who has spent his entire career in La Liga, led the line well for the Camp Nou outfit in Luis Suarez's absence.

Now 29, Griezmann has been vocal about the fact that he wants to win the league with Barcelona. He will play a key part if that is to happen this season.

Gerard Pique

Veteran centre-back Gerard Pique has been everpresent this season

A La Masia graduate, Gerard Pique returned to Barcelona in 2008, after a spell in England with Manchester United.

Twelve years and 29 trophies later, Pique remains the most important player in the Barcelona backline. His experience and ability on the ball have meant that every Barcelona coach has relied on him implicitly to lead the defence.

The 33-year old Spaniard has been another constant presence for Barcelona this season. He has made 36 appearances for the club in all competitions so far, scoring one goal. The towering centre-back leads the squad in aerial duels won, with 3.4 per game.

Pique, whose off-the-field controversies have taken centre stage during his latter years as a player, will need to make use of his experience to solidify what has been a porous backline for Barcelona this season.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has just returned from a serious injury

Luis Suarez's return from a serious injury just in time for the title run-in has to be counted as a blessing for Barcelona.

The Uruguayan striker, who joined the club from Liverpool in 2014 for a fee of £65 million, who in his prime was regarded as one of the best no.9s in the world, continues to be an important player for the club at the age of 33.

Suarez has made 273 appearances for Barcelona since joining in 2014, scoring 191 goals and providing 109 assists. He was a part of the feared 'MSN' attacking trio at Barcelona, which included Messi and Neymar as well.

Though Suarez may have slowed down, he has still managed to score 11 goals in 16 starts in the league this season. The only out and out no.9 that Barcelona have, they will have to make sure he remains fit and firing for him to help them challenge for the title.

