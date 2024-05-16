5 bargain deals that could interest top clubs

While spending big to buy superstars was the previous trend, the current approach emphasizes spending wisely and leveraging data-driven recruitment. Nowadays, clubs like Benfica, Atalanta, Liverpool, Brighton, and Brentford heavily rely on data analytics to identify and sign players. This method allows them to find talent capable of reaching the levels of stars like Jude Bellingham but at a more moderate price.

Of course, even with the best data, not every signing is a hit, and the terms of player contracts also play a significant role in transfer decisions. In this article, we will highlight five underrated players who could be available for a moderate fee in the upcoming summer transfer window.

#5 Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Real Sociedad's Merino could seek a new adventure.

Mikel Merino might turn 28 before the start of the next season, but his value remains exceptional. Often considered a silent architect, Merino has consistently delivered outstanding performances for Real Sociedad since joining the club in 2018. Before his tenure at Real Sociedad, Merino had notable spells at Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, where he developed his skills and gained valuable experience.

Merino played a pivotal role in Real Sociedad's Copa del Rey triumph in 2021, showcasing his ability to perform on big stages. His profile as a box-to-box midfielder makes him highly sought after by many clubs in need of a dynamic presence in the midfield. Merino exemplifies the qualities of a modern midfielder, adept at both maintaining the flow of the game and making crucial tackles to disrupt the opposition's attacks.

Throughout his time with Real Sociedad, Merino has made 240 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing 30 assists. These statistics highlight his dual ability to contribute offensively while fulfilling his defensive duties. His knack for keeping the midfield cohesive and his tenacity in winning back possession make him a valuable asset for any team.

#4 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Toney's contract ends next summer.

Ivan Toney has openly admitted that he will leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window following the club's inability to secure a new deal with the striker. Toney, who has been pivotal to Brentford's success since their promotion to the Premier League, is set to attract significant interest from top clubs.

Previously, Arsenal showed interest in Toney, but the Gunners are now targeting other options such as Alexander Isak and Dušan Vlahović. As a result, the pool of potential suitors for Toney might be smaller than initially anticipated. Nevertheless, his proven track record in the Premier League will undoubtedly make him a desirable acquisition for many clubs.

Brentford is reportedly seeking a transfer fee of around £35 million for Toney. This valuation reflects his importance to the team and his consistent performance at the top level. The club plans to reinvest the proceeds from his sale to strengthen their squad further and ensure they remain competitive in the league.

Toney's departure will leave a significant void at Brentford. Since joining the London club, he has scored 36 goals and provided 10 assists in 82 Premier League appearances, making him one of the league's most prolific strikers.

#3 Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

Geertruida will be an excellent coup for the side making the move.

Lutsharel Geertruida is a versatile defender that any club would be eager to acquire. The Dutchman's contract expires next summer, making him an attractive option for top clubs in the forthcoming transfer window. Primarily a center-back, Geertruida is also adept at playing as a right-back, left-back, and even as a defensive midfielder, making him a true jack-of-all-trades.

Geertruida has been linked with a move to Liverpool and could potentially follow his current manager, Arne Slot, to Anfield. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez is reportedly exploring options elsewhere, which might prompt Liverpool to pursue the 23-year-old Dutch international.

For a defender, Geertruida boasts impressive offensive statistics with 23 goals and 11 assists in 197 appearances for Feyenoord. His versatility and goal-scoring ability make him a valuable asset for any team looking to bolster their defensive lineup.

#2 Khephren Thuram (OGC Nice)

Thuram is likely to leave Nice this summer.

Khephren Thuram was a prominent target for Liverpool last summer, but the anticipated move fell through as the Reds opted to sign Dominik Szoboszlai instead. The French midfielder, known for his box-to-box abilities, remains an attractive option for many clubs in need of a dynamic and hard-running presence in the midfield.

Although his youth career began at AS Monaco, Khephren Thuram's professional career truly flourished at OGC Nice, where he has made over 165 appearances for the club. During his time at Nice, he has contributed 9 goals and 12 assists, showcasing his ability to influence the game from midfield.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, Thuram could be available for a modest transfer fee of €15 to €20 million. Manchester United, in particular, could benefit from acquiring Thuram, especially considering the ownership connection with INEOS, which holds stakes in both clubs. Juventus has also expressed interest in the talented midfielder. With multiple suitors, Thuram's situation is one to watch in the upcoming transfer window.

#1 Leny Yoro (Lille)

Real Madrid are eyeing Leny Yoro

Real Madrid have set their sights on Lille youngster Leny Yoro. The center-back, who graduated from the Les Lillois academy, has yet to sign an extension with the club, opening the door for a potential move abroad. Los Blancos are on high alert. While Lille reportedly demanded over €100 million for him during the previous summer window, they may be forced to cash in on their prodigy this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year.

At 18, Yoro has already made 59 senior appearances for Lille, establishing himself as an indispensable player in their starting eleven. Although Real Madrid are currently in the lead, other clubs could still enter the race, especially if Yoro becomes available for a relatively modest fee of around €30 to €40 million in the summer transfer window.