5 Best academy graduates at Arsenal

Despite their FA Cup win, after finishing 8th in the 2019-20 Premier League table, it’s clear that Arsenal are a side in flux right now. The Gunners have made some strides under new boss Mikel Arteta though. And that should give Arsenal fans hope for the future.

Another factor that should give the North Londoners hope is the players that are beginning to break through from Arsenal’s academy. The Gunners are blessed with some of the best homegrown talents in the Premier League right now. And some of them have already made a mark on Arsenal’s first team.

With that said, here are five of Arsenal’s best academy graduates right now.

#1 Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has become a firm favourite of Mikel Arteta's after contributing 11 assists in 2019-20

Arguably the jewel in Arsenal’s academy crown, Bukayo Saka enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season in 2019-20. And he will be looking to better that in the upcoming campaign.

Earlier in the year, there were question marks over the 18-year-old’s future at the Emirates. But those worries have now gone away as he signed a new deal with the club in early July. Now the only focus for Saka will be helping Arsenal to improve on their disappointing finish last season.

Perhaps the best attribute that Saka has is his versatility. Both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta have used him in numerous positions, from left-back and left wing-back to a wide forward. And incredibly, the teenager has performed excellently regardless.

In his 38 appearances during 2019-20, Saka was able to contribute four goals and 11 assists, gaining three Man of the Match awards from WhoScored.com in the process. In fact, no other Arsenal player was able to register as many assists as the 18-year-old.

While Saka still has plenty of room to improve – mainly in terms of his consistency when it comes to affecting games on a regular basis – it’s clear that he’s got a huge amount to offer. Expect him to act as a key player for Arsenal next season – and perhaps pick up his first senior England cap too.

#2 Eddie Nketiah

Could Eddie Nketiah help to ease Arsenal's reliance on the goals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

After a fruitless loan period at Leeds during the first half of 2019-20 saw him start just four games, it was expected that Eddie Nketiah would make another loan move to another club.

However, Mikel Arteta evidently thought the 21-year-old had the talent to make an impact on his first-team immediately. And Arteta brought him back to the Emirates instead. Since then, it’s become clear that the Spaniard was largely correct.

Despite his young age and lack of experience at the Premier League level, Nketiah was able to have a solid impact on Arsenal’s fortunes in the latter half of the 2019-20 campaign. He ended the season with seven starts under his belt – as well as six appearances from the bench – scoring two goals in the process.

At times, Nketiah was even preferred to the more experienced Alexandre Lacazette as the Gunners’ main striker.

It’s clear that the 21-year-old’s greatest attribute is his finishing ability. The England U21 international is a predator in the box, capable of finding space behind an opposition defence to gain sight of goal. And with more experience at the top level under his belt, it’s easy to imagine his goal numbers shooting up next season.

If Nketiah can really live up to his promise, then Arsenal fans will be hoping that their side will no longer have to rely so much on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to provide them with goals.