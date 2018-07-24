5 Best Arsenal players under Arsene Wenger

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal - Premier League

Playing for a club like Arsenal is every footballer’s dream and a dream can only be achieved through sheer hard work, commitment, and dedication. Mentored by a highly renowned figure like Arsene Wenger, Arsenal was a club that enjoyed great success under his regime.

Together the players earned lots of praise because of their superlative performances for the club. Wenger’s side earned the tag of invincibles at the end of the 2003-04 season as they completed their season with 90 points and were unbeaten for 38 straight games.

Wenger called it a day after the end of the 2017-18 season as the club wasn’t producing the desired results. Arsenal fans wanted the Frenchman to quit because of the team’s poor performances over the last few seasons. Some expressed their disappointment on his unceremonious exit as it was quite harsh for a manager who gave his heart and soul to the club, which grew bigger after every passing season after Arsene Wenger took over the reins of the club.

Arsenal became one of the biggest clubs in European football and gave many happy memories to its fans under Wenger’s mentorship. During Wenger’s reign, Arsenal won the 2003-04 three times, the FA Cup seven times, and the FA Community Shield seven times. They finished runner-up in the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League and in the 1999-2000 UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal had players of high quality who achieved legendary status during their tenure at the club. We take a look at five such players who sparkled during their association with the club.

# 1 Thiery Henry

Thierry Henry battles with Sergiy Fedorov

Thiery Henry will always be remembered as one of the greatest footballers to have played for the club. Known for his ability to outclass the best defenses with his electric runs, Henry was instrumental in his side’s success during his association with the club. The Frenchman scored 174 goals in 254 matches while playing for the club.

The striker was an absolute treat to watch because of his quality finishes and classic dribbles. He was a constant threat for any opponent inside the box. His accelerating pace and quick moves often bamboozled the opposition’s defense. Henry's deceptive moves often caught the rival's defence off-guard.

The striker was the core of Arsenal's forward line and his intensity on the field always motivated his teammates to give their best. Henry was like a poacher inside the box and always looked spot on with his finishes.

Henry had this unique ability to win a game for his side because of his individual brilliance and scoring goals from difficult positions. Arsene Wenger had once stated that Henry’s presence always boosted his side’s morale during crunch situations. He was like a mentor for some of the younger players of the team.

