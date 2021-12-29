5 best Arsenal players this year (2021)

Premier League giants Arsenal failed to secure Champions League football at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. They have recovered exceptionally well this season and are one of the top contenders for a top-four finish.

Unlike other Premier League biggies, Arsenal do not have established world-beaters at their disposal. What they do have is a team full of spirited individuals who are eager to make every opportunity count.

Here are the five Arsenal players who took their chances and delivered match-winning performances in 2021:

#5 Kieran Tierney

Norwich City v Arsenal - Premier League

In modern football, full-backs arguably play the most important role on the pitch. They are tasked with the responsibility of juggling two worlds and are required to do it with utmost dedication.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is slowly proving himself to be a master of the art, making the Gunners realize his importance with each passing day.

Tierney also happens to be extremely versatile. He can play as a left-back, left wing-back, or even a left centre-back when the situation demands it.

Irrespective of the role he is playing, Tierney looks for opportunities to put the ball inside the area. His low crosses are extremely effective and often leave the opposition dumbfounded across the face of the goal.

Football Tekkers



📽 @Arsenal



This goal from Kieran Tierney against Norwich is beautiful 😍

Tierney likes to create chances for his teammates but is not afraid of trying his luck either. When he picks up the ball in a central area close to the opposition goal, he needs no invitation to shoot.

In 2021, we saw many instances of Tierney’s creativity. The Scotland international has scored thrice and provided six assists in 2021.

#4 Martin Odegaard

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Norwegian star Martin Odegaard was a prized asset for Real Madrid. The 13-time Champions League winners thought highly of the youngster and expected him to become a first-team player.

Odegaard was particularly impressive in his loan spell at Real Sociedad, but Madrid still had no room for a player of his skillset.

Arsenal got the player on loan in 2020 before signing him permanently at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Operating in his preferred number 10 role, Odegaard has been instrumental to Arsenal’s steady run of form this season.

He is great with the ball at his feet, can have a go at goal from distance and possesses impressive vision.

gunnerblog



Martin Odegaard is creating 1.9 open play chances per 90. Only Sterling, Grealish & Bruno Fernandes are creating more opportunities for team-mates.

Odegaard scored five goals and provided six assists for the Gunners in 2021. Considering Arteta’s trust in the player, we expect him to retain his purple patch for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

