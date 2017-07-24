5 best backup goalkeepers in the world right now

These days, even the second-choice 'keeper has to be a great one -- and here are five of them.

Cillessen plays second-fiddle to Neuer's second-fiddle

The one position where no manager wanted two great players was the goalkeeper one. Until now. With top clubs playing 60 odd games every season in this time, it is important to have a good backup for even the shot-stopper.

The trend began when Iker Casillas became the backup to Diego Lopez. It was soon followed by Keylor Navas when he became the backup to the former Real Madrid captain. And now, many clubs in Europe follow this practice of having two quality goalkeepers in their squad.

Keeping this in mind, here are the five best backup goalkeepers in the world of football currently.

#5 Jasper Cilessen

Now, some things in life are very weird. Asking people to go to hell when they are already in it, putting pineapple toppings on a pizza and the main goalkeeper of an international team playing second fiddle to someone who is the backup ‘keeper for his own nation.

Okay, I may have over-complicated things in the last paragraph, but what I was trying to convey is that it doesn’t really make sense for Jasper Cillessen – Netherlands’ number one – to play second fiddle to Manuel Neuer’s understudy for Germany, Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Regardless of that, one can’t really deny the qualities of the Dutchman as he has always shown stability in between the sticks whenever he got the chance to do in a Blaugrana shirt. His place as Netherlands’ number 1, though, might be in jeopardy should he continue at Barca with the World Cup coming up next year.