5 best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League this season (2023-24)

Box-to-box midfielders are of great importance in the high-octane environment of the Premier League. With their unique ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch, these players help maintain a team's balance and facilitate fluidity.

During defensive transitions, they break up opposition attacks via tackles or interceptions and act as a shield for the defence. They also offer a dynamic presence in attack, driving the team forward, creating chances for their teammates and also chipping in with crucial goals themselves.

Their work rate and ability to transition between defensive and offensive phases make them indispensable in the fast-paced and physically demanding environment of the Premier League.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League this season (2023-24).

#5 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer League Cup

Dominik Szoboszlai has been one of the most impressive new qsignings in the Premier League so far this term. He has worked tirelessly in midfield Liverpool and has helped add more energy and flair to their midfield which had received a lot of flak for being lacklustre last season.

The Hungary international's skillset comes in handy especially when Liverpool are playing against low defensive blocks. Szoboszlai has exhibited an ability to slalom his way past defenders and also packs a mean shot in his right foot. If the 22-year-old kicks on in this fashion, he is likely to have a very bright future at Anfield.

#4 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Declan Rice is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has got off to a good start to life at Arsenal after joining them in the summer. Rice's game-reading ability is quite remarkable and he is a master at making interceptions.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, no player has made more interceptions (72) in the Premier League than the Englishman. He has been an indefatigable presence in the Gunners' midfield and has done a very good job shuttling up and down the pitch for them.

With Thomas Partey usually sitting at the base of midfield, Rice is afforded the freedom to progress the ball and join the attack. He has fared well so far and is expected to get better as the season rolls on.

#3 James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

James Ward-Prowse joined West Ham United this summer and has taken well to life at his new club. Playing alongside the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Edson Alvarez, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek seems to be bringing out the best of the technically proficient midfielder.

No longer just a set-piece bully, Ward-Prowse has been massively influential for the Hammers in the early weeks of the new season. He has impressed with his contributions on either side of the pitch.

In five Premier League appearances so far this term, the 28-year-old has scored two goals and provided three assists.

#2 Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

Britain Soccer Premier League

One of the key reasons why West Ham United have got off to a bright start to the new Premier League season is their midfield department. Lucas Paqueta is yet another West Ham midfielder who has done an excellent job in the initial weeks of the new English top-flight season.

Paqueta leads the Premier League charts for most duels won (55), most times possession won (58), most tackles made (23) and most through-balls (9). He has used his blend of technical prowess, creativity and defensive acumen to make a huge impact for the Hammers already this term.

#1 Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Pascal Groß is an effective box-to-box midfielder because of his exceptional work rate. He consistently covers a significant amount of ground during matches, both defensively and offensively, making him a dogged presence in midfield.

Additionally, his vision and passing ability allow him to initiate attacks and create scoring opportunities. At the same time, his defensive instincts and tackling prowess make him a valuable asset in regaining possession and protecting his team's backline.

The Brighton midfielder has made a key pass every 27.5 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. He has done it more frequently than any other player who has played over 200 minutes this term.