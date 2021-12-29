5 best Brazilian midfielders in world football right now (2021)

From the brilliant Zico to the charismatic Ricardo Kaka, Brazil have always had some brilliant midfielders at their disposal.

In their comparison, the current crop of Brazilian midfielders can come off as a little bland, a little less gifted. Yes, most Brazilian midfielders tend to lack the typical Brazilian flair these days, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t capable of delivering the goods.

Here are five Brazilian midfielders who are making their predecessors proud in world football right now:

#5 Douglas Luiz - Aston Villa

Brazil v Egypt: Men's Football Quarterfinal - Olympics: Day 8

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is one of the most industrious midfielders in the English Premier League. The former Manchester City man moved to Villa Park in 2019, hoping to reinforce their midfield. So far, he has not failed to live up to the billing.

The Brazilian midfielder operates as a central defensive midfielder at Aston Villa but can also play a little further up the pitch when needed. He hates taking unnecessary risks and focuses on retaining possession. Even during Villa attacks, he often hovers just around the penalty area, looking for opportunities to either retain the ball or go for a long-ranger.

Total Villa @Total_Villa



He’s free to showcase other aspects of his game rather than just winning the ball back as a defensive midfielder but instead, he’s now also able to affect the game going forward 👏 Douglas Luiz playing further forward in a box to box number 8 role is a different animal 😰He’s free to showcase other aspects of his game rather than just winning the ball back as a defensive midfielder but instead, he’s now also able to affect the game going forward 👏 #avfc Douglas Luiz playing further forward in a box to box number 8 role is a different animal 😰He’s free to showcase other aspects of his game rather than just winning the ball back as a defensive midfielder but instead, he’s now also able to affect the game going forward 👏 #avfc https://t.co/q1amjSqcAQ

Luiz is not the most physically imposing central-defensive midfielder you will find. But what he lacks in physical attributes he more than makes up for with pinpoint passing.

The Brazil international also has impressive vision and is currently the unabashed leader of Aston Villa’s capable midfield.

#4 Fred - Manchester United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Fred is hardly the most respected name in the Premier League right now. Many Red Devils fans believe he is well below United’s standard and should not even be in contention for a place in the starting XI. Yet the player has retained his place in the team even after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Truth be told, Fred is hardly the most aesthetic player you will find. His distribution is below par, he rarely gets decisive goals, and he often gives away possession cheaply. What he is good at, however, is chasing the ball for the entire 90 minutes.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has kept him in his team for his tireless legs and pressing pedigree.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 📈 Fred's rating has improved by 𝟭.𝟭𝟲 since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, the biggest increase of all Manchester United players in that time 📈 Fred's rating has improved by 𝟭.𝟭𝟲 since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, the biggest increase of all Manchester United players in that time

However, if Manchester United are expecting to get into the top four, only the two aforementioned traits are unlikely to cut it. Manchester United will need Fred to bank on his genes and play the type of football Brazil is famous for - entertaining and deceptively effective.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar