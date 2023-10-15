5 best captains in the Premier League right now

Captains are the backbone of any football team and we have seen many legendary leaders in the Premier League over the course of time. Team captains need to exemplify leadership, commitment and passion on the pitch.

They play a critical role in motivating their teammates and maintaining discipline and morale within the squad.

A good captain not only leads by example with their skills but also serves as a source of inspiration and stability in times of adversity.

Their ability to communicate effectively with their teammates and manage conflicts while remaining level-headed under pressure can be the difference maker for their sides on a regular basis.

In the high-stakes world of the Premier League, the importance of having strong, dependable captains cannot be overstated.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best captains in the Premier League right now.

#5 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane's departure was expected to be a massive blow for Tottenham Hotspur. After all, he scored 30 goals in the 2022-23 Premier League season and despite his contributions, Spurs managed to finish eighth in the table, outside the European berths.

But fast forward to October 2023 and Spurs are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 20 points from their first eight league games of the season. New manager Ange Postecoglou has definitely impressed and his side is undefeated in the league so far this term.

Much of the credit flows to their new captain Son Heung-min, an extremely dynamic attacker with an amicable personality. After struggling in the 2022-23 season, Son has returned to form this term and has worn the captain's armband with pride and led his side admirably so far.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Brentford FC - Premier League

Manchester United have struggled to consistently aim for or reach the heights that are expected of a club of their calibre since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. They've suffered from a dearth of strong dressing-room figures in recent times.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even revealed in a recent interview that a couple of players even turned down the opportunity to be the captain of the club. In July 2023, Erik ten Hag took the captain's armband off Harry Maguire and handed it to Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder is one of the best in the business. He has been Manchester United's best player since his arrival in January 2020. Fernandes' mentality also deserves praise as he is a dogged presence on the pitch and his work rate can never be faulted.

He could perhaps temper his reactions a bit more but he is a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and always gives his all for the badge.

#3 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The fact that Arsenal have remained trophyless in the Premier League since the 2003-04 season has been attributed to a lack of leadership. Even their best players have come up short in this regard but under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta, things have taken a positive turn.

Following Martin Odegaard's impressive debut campaign in the Premier League (2021-22), Arsenal named him their captain. It came as a bit of a surprise but it made perfect sense once the 2022-23 season started.

Arsenal had had awful luck with their captains and had to strip the armband from the likes of Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang previously. But Odegaard shouldered the massive responsibility admirably, leading by example on the pitch by consistently delivering impressive performances.

Odegaard was one of their standout performers as Arsenal gave City a run for their money as far as the Premier League title race was concerned last term. He has kicked on in similar fashion in the new season and the 24-year-old has won over fans with his commitment to the cause and willingness to outdo himself regularly.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of the best players in the Premier League over the past several seasons. He is one of the most gifted midfielders of the modern era and it's hard to find any faults with his captaincy if you look at the sheer amount of success that City have garnered in recent years.

The iconic Belgian midfielder is one of the most consistent performers in the world of football. He very seldom has an off day and is a workhorse who is committed to helping out his teammates on either side of the pitch.

De Bruyne has been one of Manchester City's most influential players of all time and is most definitely worthy of the captain's armband.

#1 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has been a true leader for Liverpool ever since joining the club in January 2018. Although he was only named club captain earlier this summer following Jordan Henderson's departure, Van Dijk has undoubtedly been a leader on the pitch for the Reds.

He is one of the best defenders of the modern era and has been a rock at the back for the Merseysiders. The Dutchman is also a highly respected figure in the Liverpool squad and has an aura about him. He looks more than worthy of wearing the club's armband right now.