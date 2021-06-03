Five stars from the Championship that Premier League clubs should sign this transfer window 

The Championship has regularly served as a springboard for players to stake a claim in the Premier League. The past few seasons have seen many talented players earning big money moves to Europe's top clubs.

The likes of Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, James Maddinson, and Matty Cash have all made the leap to the Premier League and have looked at home. Meanwhile, Birmingham City teenage sensation Jude Bellingham and Reading full-back Omar Richards have been signed by German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively.

As we move onto the transfer window, here are five Championship stars who could earn a move to a bigger club with their performances this season.

#5 Adam Armstrong

Although Adam Armstrong failed to propel Blackburn Rovers into the top 6, individually he has enjoyed a stellar campaign. With 28 goals and five assists to his name, he has been the leading source of goals for a somewhat struggling Blackburn side.

Combined with 17 goals in the previous season, Armstrong has cemented his place as one of the deadliest strikers in the Championship. His 28 goals this season are only behind top scorer Ivan Toney. That was enough to rate him as of Premier League caliber.

📈 Most prolific Englishmen (#PL +C'ship; fr. 19/20; inc. P/Os):



44⚽️: 🔵⚪️ADAM ARMSTRONG🔵⚪️

41⚽️: Harry Kane

40⚽️: Ollie Watkins

38⚽️: Jamie Vardy

34⚽️: Danny Ings

33⚽️: Patrick Bamford

32⚽️: Ivan Toney#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zfI6BROPlQ — playmakerstats (@playmaker_EN) May 26, 2021

A former Newcastle academy prospect, Armstrong has been linked with Premier League moves to Southampton and Newcastle so far in the transfer mill. It is only a matter of time before he is snapped away from the Rovers.

#4 Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson has featured regularly for the Wales National side.

The talented Liverpool academy product Harry Wilson has had another stellar campaign on loan at mid-table side Cardiff City.

It can be frustrating to be an academy player at a top club and Harry Wilson is one of those frustrated players. So far, he has appeared in only two games for Jurgen Klopp's side. He has spent the majority of his time on loan to Championship clubs with only a season's experience in the Premier League.

Despite all the odds against him playing for Liverpool's first team, the Welshman has proved to be one of the best players in the Championship this season.

In 37 games, Wilson has produced seven goals, including one hat-trick and 11 assists. He ranked 3rd in the assist charts, only behind Emiliano Buendia and Michael Olise. Numbers like these could be invaluable for a club in the Premier League.

The set-piece specialist is 24 years old and should now be looking for a permanent exit from Liverpool to pursue his career elsewhere. He is a proven player and could do well at a Premier League club.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar