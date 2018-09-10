5 best defender picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2018-19

Dheeraj Raja FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 740 // 10 Sep 2018, 23:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Raphael Varane

As the new Champions League season is around the corner, the buzz about selecting premium defenders in their squads has already started among the UCL Fantasy squad managers. Also, everyone is aware of the Fantasy Premier League this season, where defenders are among the top points scorers.

So it is highly important for every manager to select those defenders who can give them a clean sheet as well as can provide a goal or an assist.

Here are best picks for defenders for the upcoming UEFA Champions League Fantasy season.

#5 Andrew Robertson (£5.5 million) - Liverpool

Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson, the Scottish captain has already created a lot of buzz among FPL managers this year by giving 3 clean sheets and 2 assists.

He is among the top 3 defenders of the English Premier League this season. Also, he was one of the reasons for Liverpool's amazing performance last year in the UEFA Champions League. This year, his eyes would definitely be on the title.

#4 Marcelo (£6.5 million) - Real Madrid

Marcelo

Marcelo, the Brazilian left-back scored 52 points in UCL Fantasy last year. In those 52 points, he gave 2 cleansheets, 3 goals, and 3 assists.

This year, managers can expect a good points tally from him. The best thing about Marcelo is he can also operate as a left winger. As Ronaldo has left Real Madrid this year, Marcelo's role has become very crucial for Los Blancos.

#3 Joshua Kimmich (£6.0 million) - Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich, the 23-year-old German plays primarily as a right back for Bayern Munich. In the last Champions League season, he scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists for Bayern Munich.

He was among the leading defenders in UCL Fantasy last season. As Bayern Munich's fixtures are looking quite easy this year, managers can expect a lot of points from him.

1 / 3 NEXT