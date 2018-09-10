Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 best defender picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2018-19

Dheeraj Raja
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
740   //    10 Sep 2018, 23:09 IST

Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly
Raphael Varane

As the new Champions League season is around the corner, the buzz about selecting premium defenders in their squads has already started among the UCL Fantasy squad managers. Also, everyone is aware of the Fantasy Premier League this season, where defenders are among the top points scorers.

So it is highly important for every manager to select those defenders who can give them a clean sheet as well as can provide a goal or an assist.

Here are best picks for defenders for the upcoming UEFA Champions League Fantasy season.

#5 Andrew Robertson (£5.5 million) - Liverpool

Andrew Robertson
Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson, the Scottish captain has already created a lot of buzz among FPL managers this year by giving 3 clean sheets and 2 assists.

He is among the top 3 defenders of the English Premier League this season. Also, he was one of the reasons for Liverpool's amazing performance last year in the UEFA Champions League. This year, his eyes would definitely be on the title.

#4 Marcelo (£6.5 million) - Real Madrid

Marcelo
Marcelo

Marcelo, the Brazilian left-back scored 52 points in UCL Fantasy last year. In those 52 points, he gave 2 cleansheets, 3 goals, and 3 assists.

This year, managers can expect a good points tally from him. The best thing about Marcelo is he can also operate as a left winger. As Ronaldo has left Real Madrid this year, Marcelo's role has become very crucial for Los Blancos.

#3 Joshua Kimmich (£6.0 million) - Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich
Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich, the 23-year-old German plays primarily as a right back for Bayern Munich. In the last Champions League season, he scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists for Bayern Munich.

He was among the leading defenders in UCL Fantasy last season. As Bayern Munich's fixtures are looking quite easy this year, managers can expect a lot of points from him.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Benjamin Mendy Fantasy Football
Dheeraj Raja
CONTRIBUTOR
UEFA Best Player Award, Champions League draws and...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Dejan Lovren's comments on Sergio Ramos...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Creators in this Season's Champions League
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes after Ramos meets Salah at UEFA Award's...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Team of the Quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Madrid's strategy against Salah in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Questionable Goalkeeping Errors That Cost The Team
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Champions League quarterfinal upsets
RELATED STORY
A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us