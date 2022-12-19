5 best defenders in the FIFA World Cup 

Since November 20, 2022, football fans have witnessed the extraordinary spectacle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Mundial always brings with it special displays and storylines on and off the pitch as the best footballers in the world compete for the biggest honor possible.

With the FIFA World Cup concluding in Qatar on Sunday, December 18, it is time to take a look back at some of the most impactful players of the tournament.

The defensive line is one of the most important positions on the football pitch and defenders play a key role in their team's success. In Italy's run to FIFA World Cup glory in 2006, Fabio Cannavaro was their best player and won the Ballon d'Or as a result.

We didn't have performances of that caliber in this World Cup, which broke the record for the most goals in a single edition with 172. Quite a few players still stood out, however, with multiple stellar defensive displays for their country on the grandest stage in international football.

This article will look at some of the best defenders of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and their performances in the tournament.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five best defenders of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#5 Nicolas Otamendi | Argentina

Nicolas Otamendi was largely solid for Argentina, though he did have his occasional lapses

After a slow start to the tournament, Nicolas Otamendi recovered strongly to become one of the best defenders at the World Cup. The SL Benfica star was a rock at the back for Argentina in their run to a first title since 1986.

Despite being 34 years of age, Otamendi played every single minute for La Albiceleste in Qatar. The experienced defender was the first name on his country's team sheet in defense and demonstrated his leadership and experience.

The former Manchester City man helped Argentina keep three clean sheets in seven matches. Otamendi also registered an assist for his country in their 2-1 Round of 16 win over Australia.

In his third FIFA World Cup, having also featured in 2010 and 2018, he averaged 3.4 clearances, 1.3 interceptions and 1.4 tackles per game. He conceded a penalty in the final against France, but was one of Argentina's best players in Qatar overall.

#4 Romain Saiss | Morocco

Romain Saiss guided Morocco to an unbelievable semifinal run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Morocco captain Romain Saiss enjoyed an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup. He led his team with solid displays from the heart of their defense as they embarked on a historic run at the tournament in Qatar.

Saiss featured in all but one of the games for Morocco at the Mundial. The Besiktas defender picked up an injury in the Round of 16 match against Spain and was forced to miss the third-place match against Croatia as a result.

Saiss was part of the Moroccan defense that went through the entire group stage without conceding a single goal from an opposition player. This was despite the Atlas Lions being grouped with two sides ranked in the top 15 by FIFA prior to the tournament in Belgium and Croatia.

433 @433 Not the way Romain Saiss wanted to leave the pitch Not the way Romain Saiss wanted to leave the pitch 😢🇲🇦 https://t.co/gxw57BzBDy

Saiss' experience and quality were key to Morocco's run at the tournament in Qatar. The 32-year-old helped his side keep four clean sheets in the tournament, while averaging a mammoth 5.0 clearances per game.

#3 Theo Hernandez | France

Theo Hernandez enjoyed a phenomenal 2022 FIFA World Cup for France

After replacing his injured older brother Lucas in the opener against Australia, left-back Theo Hernandez was superb for France. The AC Milan star played a key role for Les Bleus as they made it into successive finals.

Hernandez played in every game for his country in the tournament bar the final group game against Tunisia with first place already secured. The 25-year-old left-back built a great understanding with eventual Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe throughout the tournament.

Hernandez showed great quality in both attacking and defensive situations at the World Cup. He contributed a goal and two assists in six appearances, while averaging 1.8 key passes, 2.7 tackles and 1.2 clearances per match.

The full-back helped France keep one clean sheet in the tournament. It was in the semifinals against Morocco, a game in which he opened the scoring inside the opening five minutes.

#2 Achraf Hakimi | Morocco

Achraf Hakimi was superb for Morocco as they made the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was one of the most impressive players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 24-year-old distinguished himself as a top defender in his second World Cup with Morocco.

Hakimi appeared in all seven matches for the Atlas Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they went on an unprecedented run to the semifinals. The PSG star delivered intensity on both ends of the pitch and impressed in all seven of his appearances in the tournament.

Hakimi recorded one assist for his country in Qatar with a memorable ball over the top for Youssef En Nesyri in their final group-stage match against Canada. He helped his country keep four clean sheets and saw his personal stock rise with a number of top-notch performances.

#1 Josko Gvardiol | Croatia

Josko Gvardiol was one of Croatia's best players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol is one of the most sought-after defenders in the world. The 20-year-old's performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup showed exactly why he is so highly-rated and wanted by many clubs.

Gvardiol started and played every single minute of his country's seven matches as they clinched a third-place finish in the tournament. The RB Leipzig defender won the hearts of many with his impeccable tackling, skill on the ball, passing range and football intelligence.

Gvardiol was one of the front-runners to win the tournament's Best Young Player award and succeed Kylian Mbappe, who took those honors in 2018. However, he lost out to Argentina's Enzo Fernandez.

Regardless, Gvardiol was rock solid at the back for Croatia, averaging 1.6 interceptions, 1.3 tackles and a massive 5.3 clearances per match. He also scored his country's opener in the third-place playoff against Morocco to help them win 2-1 and secure a podium finsh.

