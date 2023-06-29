5 best England players in the world right now (2023)

England are one of the traditional powerhouses in the world of football. They have produced some all-time greats and have always been a hotbed for top footballing talent. Even today, England have one of the best squads in world football.

They have extremely talented players in all departments. The Premier League is packed to the hilt with homegrown talent and these players are always fighting to earn a call-up to the national team. The Three Lions' coach Gareth Southgate has done well with the team in major international tournaments in recent years.

England's return to prominence on the international front has certainly been helped by the sheer number of top stars they have at their disposal. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best England players in the world right now (2023).

#5 Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier played more passes into the opposition box than any other player in Europe's top seven leagues in 2022/23, the only player to break 500. And Dušan Tadić was the only other player to break 400.

Kieran Trippier is much more than just a hardworking full-back. While his lung-busting runs up and down the flank serve to support the team both offensively and defensively, it's his technical qualities that set him apart.

The Newcastle United right-back is one of the finest in the game when it comes to delivering crosses and creating chances for his teammates. Trippier is an experienced campaigner and his passing ability and vision are top-notch.

He had a wonderful 2022-23 season with Newcastle United, where he was one of their main creative outlets.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is only sparingly used by Gareth Southgate and that's a huge disservice to the Manchester United forward's talents. Rashford is one of the fastest and most clinical forwards in the Premier League right now but he often struggles to nail down a starting berth in the national team.

In Southgate's defence, he has players like Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish vying for the same position. As such, Rashford will need to keep producing the gifts consistently to outvie them.

Rashford was in excellent goalscoring form for Manchester United in the 2022-23 season, netting 30 times and providing 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions.

#3 Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is only 19 years old but he has already established himself as one of the finest midfielders on the planet. Bellingham's technical qualities, game intelligence and maturity belie his age and he has the potential to become an all-time great.

Bellingham has already amassed a wealth of experience at the highest level, playing for Borussia Dortmund and being their main man in their Bundesliga title charge this season. He has now joined Real Madrid and it looks like the sky is the limit for the English midfielder.

He is a box-to-box midfielder who excels on both sides of the pitch and is one of the most well-rounded footballers around. Bellingham scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund in the 2022-23 season.

#2 Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka's first career hat-trick has been on repeat at the office. Shades of Bergkamp on the second goal, too.https://t.co/ax3C3HFOF0

Bukayo Saka is one of the finest wingers on the planet and at 22 years old, he has his entire footballing career ahead of him. Saka's potential is scary and in him, Arsenal have the right man to lead their attack for years to come.

He is a nightmare to defend against owing to his close control, exceptional ball progression skills and ability to create space for both himself and his teammates.

Saka's passing and shooting are on point as well and he is as adept at scoring goals as he is at orchestrating play and creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates. He most recently scored his first international hat-trick in England's 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia on 19 June.

Saka scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Harry Kane

Harry Kane is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era. He is one of the most consistent players that England have produced and as captain of the Three Lions, he has done a very good job.

Kane is one of the most dynamic centre-forwards on the planet. He loves to drop deep and get involved in the build-up play. His technical qualities are top-tier and is capable of playing sweeping through balls to his fellow attackers to release them into space.

Kane is coming off a great Premier League campaign on the goalscoring front but it was eclipsed by Erling Haaland's heroics. The English striker scored 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2022-23 season.

