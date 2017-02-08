5 best ever dribbles by Cristiano Ronaldo

@jaypetti1971 by Jason Pettigrove Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 19:41 IST

Ronaldo has the capability of beating numerous players with one quick skill

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is often derided for multiple stepovers, posturing and the like, that really does such a fabulous player a disservice.

Forget all of the comparisons to Lionel Messi, the Portuguese stands alone as an athlete of renown. Has there ever been a player in such peak physical condition at his stage of his career?

This is a forward who takes the utmost care to look after himself and to always provide the best he can.

He leaps like no other and hangs in the air to power home headers that other mere mortals can only dream of scoring. However, his forte has always been to run at the opposition with the ball at his feet. Weaving in and out to dizzying degrees.

When on his game, there’s no one better in European football at the ‘old school’ art of dribbling, so let’s take a look at five of his best...

#1 February 24, 2007 – Manchester United vs Fulham

Ronaldo scored a dream goal after picking the ball at the halfway line

Who can forget this epic piece of play from almost 10 years ago. Ronaldo picked the ball up by the centre-circle, with his back to goal and with his marker touch-tight to him. No matter.

A Cruyff turn to throw opponent number one off the scent was instantly followed by a double drag back as Liam Rosenior closed in. The famous afterburners were installed as the Portuguese, from an almost standing start, seemed to go from 0-60 in little over a second or two.

(Video Courtesy: PoloBoyMal YouTube Channel)

Pulling clear, it wouldn’t be long before he was surrounded by two more Fulham players as his foray took him closer to their area.

A deliberate flick and then pass into space found Ryan Giggs who would, ultimately shoot straight at the keeper.

Sublime.