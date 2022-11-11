5 best footballers dropped from Belgium's 26-man squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

With the kickoff date for the 2022 FIFA World Cup drawing closer, Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez has released his 26-man roster for the tournament. The Red Devils will be looking to make a statement on the biggest stage this year.

Belgium finished in third place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, their best-ever finish in the competition. Martinez will be hoping his side can go a step further in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Red Devils have had some of the most talented players of the decade. This World Cup edition represents the last chance for most of Belgium's golden generation. The likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku headline the squad for the World Cup and may be appearing in the competition for the final time.

Martinez dropped some big names from his final squad of 26, raising eyebrows in some quarters. Without further ado, here is a list of the five best players who have been left out of the Belgium squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

#5 Dodi Lukebakio

Lukebakio in action against Netherlands: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Hertha Berlin winger Dodi Lukebakio was surprisingly dropped from Belgium's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The winger is one of the best performing Belgian players in Europe this season.

Lukebakio started his international career with DR Congo in 2016 before switching allegiance to Belgium. The former Anderlecht winger has been impressive for Hertha Berlin this season, with eight goals and two assists to his name in 15 appearances for the club.

Lukebakio has featured five times for Belgium, all under Martinez's tutelage. He last featured for the Red Devils in September and was expected to make the FIFA World Cup squad.

#4 Albert Sambi Lokonga

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is another player who has been dropped by Martinez for the FIFA World Cup. The former Anderlecht man has struggled for fluency at Arsenal since making the switch.

Lokonga joined Arsenal as a highly-rated youngster but has so far failed to really get going at the north London club. The defensive midfielder has featured 13 times for the Premier League leaders in all competitions this season.

Lokonga has featured only once for Belgium in his career, in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Estonia in September 2021. For all of his evident talent, the midfielder has struggled to really impress manager Martinez.

#3 Jason Denayer

Denayer in action v Wales - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Experienced defender Jason Denayer is another important player left out of the squad by Martinez. He moved away from Europe over the summer and left behind his chance of featuring at the FIFA World Cup.

Denayer plies his trade in the United Arab Emirates with Shabab Al Ahli, and has played only five times for them in the Emirati Pro League. The centre-back was a regular for Olympique Lyonnais before switching over to the Middle East.

Denayer has featured 35 times for Belgium in his career. He has only been to one major tournament, UEFA Euro 2020, for his country. The former Manchester City man last played for Belgium in a friendly against Burkina Faso in March 2022.

#2 Alexis Saelemaekers

Saelemaekers will not be at the World Cup

AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers is among the Belgian players who will watch the World Cup from home. He has had a few struggles for form and fitness this season with his club.

Saelemaekers has scored two goals and contributed an assist in nine appearances in all competitions at club level. The former Anderlecht winger has impressed for the Serie A champions since joining them.

Saelemaekers has made nine appearances for Belgium since making his debut for his country in 2020. He has scored only one goal for his country and is yet to feature in a major tournament. His last appearance for Belgium was in a friendly against Burkina Faso in March.

#1 Divock Origi

Origi in action v Wales - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

AC Milan striker Divock Origi has earned a reputation for being one of the players who turns up at the exact moment the team needs him. The former Liverpool man was surprisingly left out of the Red Devils' squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Origi completed a switch from Liverpool to the San Siro over the summer and has struggled to really make an impact in Italy. He has scored only one goal and contributed one assist in 13 appearances for the Rossoneri in all competitions since joining them.

Origi holds the record for being the youngest Belgian goalscorer in a World Cup, at the age of 19 years, two months and four days. He has featured for his country on 32 occasions and has three goals to his name.

Origi has featured in two major tournaments for the Red Devils since his debut in 2014. His last appearance for his country was in a friendly against Burkina Faso in March.

