5 best footballers dropped from Brazil's 26 man squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar 

Brazil national team manager Tite has given football fans a first look at the Selecao's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With the competition only two weeks away, national team managers have begun to cut down their initial 55-man shortlists to a definitive 26-man squad.

Brazil are looking for a first FIFA World Cup title in 20 years

Brazil are among the favorites to emerge as world champions for the first time since 2002. They have an incredibly talented squad led by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr.

The Selecao have won the FIFA World Cup a record five times and will be looking to extend their record in Qatar this winter. Manager Tite has a great mix of youth and experience to select from for the tournament.

Given the quality and depth the South American giants have, some top players have been left out of their 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Without further ado, here is a list of five best players to miss out on Brazil's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

#5 Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha is considered a phenomenal talent, but missed out on the squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha was one of the most highly-rated forwards when he transferred to Europe as a teenager. The 23-year-old has seen his career stagnate a little as he has failed to live up to the hype with which he arrived.

Cunha has been excluded from the FIFA World Cup squad after an underwhelming spell so far with Atletico Madrid. He is yet to score in any of his 16 appearances for the Spanish outfit this season and has only two assists to his name.

Cunha was left out of the Selecao squad for the 2021 Copa America on home soil. He will not be in Qatar for the World Cup as well, with Tite picking players who have started the season in better form.

Cunha has made eight appearances for Brazil in his career, with the last of them coming in a friendly against Ghana in September 2022. The former RB Leipzig man is yet to represent his country in a senior tournament, with all of his previous appearances coming in qualifiers and friendlies.

#4 Gabriel Barbosa

Gabriel Barbosa missed out on a Brazil squad that boasts plenty of incredible attacking talent

Another forward who missed out on the Selecao's roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa. The Flamengo striker is one of the hottest players in the Brazilian Serie A and will be surprised to miss out on the roster.

After enduring a wretched spell in Europe with Inter Milan and Benfica, 'Gabigol' has re-emerged as one of the best players in Brazil. The 26-year-old scored in the Copa Libertadores final only weeks ago as Flamengo claimed the title in dominant fashion.

He has scored 29 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Flamengo in 2022.

Gabigol has played 18 times for his country, including in the 2021 Copa America and the Copa America Centenario in 2016. His last appearance for Brazil came in January 2022. He has five goals to his name for the Selecao and will be gutted to miss out on his chance to play at the quadrennial tournament.

#3 Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz hasn't had the best start to the ongoing season and will miss out on the World Cup

Aston Villa midfield schemer Douglas Luiz has been left out of the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Tite. The 24-year-old has impressed in the Premier League for the Villans since joining from Manchester City.

Luiz has been in impressive form for his English club in 2022, and was very close to joining Arsenal in the summer transfer window. The defensive midfielder has played 14 times for Aston Villa in all competitions this season and has two goals, both interestingly from direct corner kicks.

However, he and Villa have endured a sub-par campaign so far, which could have played a part in his exclusion from the Brazil squad.

Luiz has played nine times for the Selecao in his career, and featured in the 2021 Copa America. His last appearance for his country came in October 2021 in a World Cup qualifier.

#2 Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes has played a key role in Arsenal's stunning start to the ongoing season

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been one of his side's standout performers in the Premier League this season.

However, the 24-year-old was excluded from the Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite impressing at club level. He is one of the most high-profile names set to miss out on this year's World Cup.

Magalhaes has formed a brilliant defensive partnership with William Saliba at Arsenal. He has featured 18 times for his club in all competitions and has helped the side to the top of the Premier League table and the UEFA Europa League knockouts. The Brazilian defender also has two goals to his name this season.

Magalhaes is still waiting for his first senior appearance for his country. The 24-year-old missed the 2020 Olympics with an injury and has been overlooked for selection yet again.

#1 Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has been one of Liverpool's better players this season, but failed to make it into Brazil's FIFA World Cup squad

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is likely the most surprising player to be omitted from Brazil's squad for the FIFA World Cup. The 31-year-old forward has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2022-23 season with his English side.

Firmino has re-established himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this season after falling out of favour for parts of the 2021-22 campaign. The forward has six goals and three assists in 12 Premier League appearances for the Reds this term.

Firmino has featured regularly for his country since 2014 and has played in four major tournaments for the Selecao. He has 17 goals and seven assists in 55 appearances for his country, and was a member of the squad that won the 2019 Copa America.

Brazil 26-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup: Alisson Becker, Ederson Moraes, Weverton, Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Gleison Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

