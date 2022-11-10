5 best footballers dropped from France's 25-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Defending World Champions France have announced their 25-man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The usual suspects such as Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane, and Hugo Lloris have made the cut, but the shortlist is not without its fair share of notable absentees. The two obvious and biggest misses are N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, with both midfielders missing out due to injury.

Of course, the midfield pair are not the only two big names missing from France’s 25-man list, with many failing to make the cut despite being fit.

Now, without further ado, let's check out the five best (and fit) footballers who have not been picked by Deschamps in his 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

#5 Lucas Digne — Aston Villa

Netherlands v France - UEFA Nations League A

Despite his good run of form, Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne has not been called up to represent Les Bleus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Frenchman, who has won 46 caps so far, played his last match for France in June, missing the recent UEFA Nations League matches due to an ankle injury.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via Emi Martínez lined up Villa’s wall to block David de Gea’s vision for Lucas Digne’s free kick goal(via @VillansTogether Emi Martínez lined up Villa’s wall to block David de Gea’s vision for Lucas Digne’s free kick goal 👀👏(via @VillansTogether) https://t.co/g5eWOAhVBU

Since recovering, Digne has been in fine form for Villa in the Premier League. The full-back has looked confident on the ball, been solid at the back, and scored a stunning free-kick in a 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester United on November 6.

#4 Anthony Martial — Manchester United

France v Russia - International Friendly

When fit, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is a joy to watch. He glides past opponents like they aren’t there, links up superbly with teammates, has a natural ability to pick out the best passes, and can score superb goals on cue.

The Red Devils star has struggled to keep himself fit in the 2022-23 season, but he has looked sharp whenever he has stepped onto the pitch. The former Monaco man has featured in five games for Erik ten Hag’s side in all competitions this season, pitching in with three goals and two assists.

Martial’s dodgy fitness record might have been on Deschamps’ mind when he composed the 25-man shortlist for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, leading to his omission. The 26-year-old forward has thus far taken part in 30 games for France, scoring twice and providing eight assists.

#3 Tanguy Ndombele — Napoli

Tanguy Ndombele | Picture via: Tottenham Insight

Napoli have arguably been the most eye-catching team in the 2022-23 season. They have scored plentifully, defended diligently, and ground out results when needed, showing signs of a team capable of winning a silverware or two. Tanguy Ndombele, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has been an important part of the team, rarely disappointing when called upon.

A formidable presence in the middle of the park, Ndombele has featured in 17 games for the Serie A outfit across competitions, scoring once and claiming an assist.

In Pogba and Kante’s absence, Ndombele could have served as the enforcer in France’s midfield at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, Deschamps had other ideas.

Ndombele has thus far represented his country in seven matches but is awaiting his first goal or assist.

#2 Alexandre Lacazette — Olympique Lyon

Serbia v France - International Friendly

Former Arsenal skipper Alexandre Lacazette has gotten a new lease on life at Olympique Lyon. Gone are the hesitancy and lack of sharpness in front of goal, Lacazette has seemingly turned back the years this season. The 31-year-old has featured in 14 Ligue 1 games for Lyon, scoring eight goals and claiming three assists.

Despite Lacazette’s excellent return, Deschamps has not managed to offer him a ticket to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The likes of Benzema, Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Olivier Giroud have been picked ahead of him as Deschamps aims to take his country to consecutive FIFA World Cup wins.

Lacazette, who made his national team debut under Deschamps in 2013, has only played 16 games since, scoring thrice.

#1 Ferland Mendy — Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy will not represent France at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy has also been shockingly left out of France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Mendy, who joined Los Blancos from Olympique Lyon in July 2019, has been one of the first names on Carlo Ancelotti’s team sheet since the Italian’s return last season. The French full-back is quick with the ball at his feet, is rock solid at the back, and always puts in a shift for his teammates. Mendy’s attacking play does need some work, but he is more than capable of linking up with forwards and whipping in dangerous crosses into the box.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ferland Mendy has NOT been selected for France's World Cup squad Ferland Mendy has NOT been selected for France's World Cup squad ❌ https://t.co/Ptir2R22Jh

Mendy, 27, has featured in 16 matches for Los Merengues in the 2022-23 season, pitching in with an assist. He has won nine caps for France but is still looking for his first goal or assist.

Poll : 0 votes