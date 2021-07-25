5 best foreign players to ever play for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are one of the most successful and famous clubs in the world. They have maintained their status as a European powerhouse for over a century. Los Blancos are the most successful team in the history of the Champions League.

They have won Europe's elite tournament four times in the last decade. Needless to say, Real Madrid continue to be a dominant force in club football. They are a dream destination for the majority of kids who grow up wanting to be a professional footballer.

Real Madrid have been home to some of the greatest footballers of all time

Real Madrid have always been able to attract some of the very best in the business. They continue to do so and the lure of playing for one of the greatest clubs in the world is difficult for any player to pass up.

Real Madrid have and continue to field some of the best players to have graced the game. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best foreign players to have played for Real Madrid.

#5 Karim Benzema (France)

Karim Benzema was signed by Real Madrid in 2009 from Lyon for a reported sum of €35 million. The Santiago Bernabeu outfit had already signed Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same transfer window.

Benzema's signing didn't make as much noise as one would expect. But 12 years later, the Real Madrid striker continues to prove just how great a signing he was.

A technically gifted footballer, Benzema has consistently tailored his game to suit the needs of his side. With Cristiano Ronaldo tearing it up and being the main goalgetter for his side in the last decade, Benzema was happy to be part of the supporting cast.

He has seen many a Galactico come and go but he continues to stay loyal to Real Madrid and give it his all every time he steps onto the pitch. The Frenchman has made 559 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring 279 goals and providing 144 assists.

At the age of 33, he was Real Madrid's best player in the 2020-21 season and earned a call-up to the French national side after a six-year layoff. Benzema certainly looks like he has a lot more years in his tank. He will go down in history as one of the greatest strikers to have played for Real Madrid.

Benzema has won three La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, two Copa Del Reys and two Supercopa de Espanas with Real Madrid.

#4 Luka Modric (Croatia)

Luka Modric is the only player to break the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly over the Ballon d'Or. The Croatia international won the award in 2018 for his exploits with both club and country. Modric has truly etched his name into Madrid folklore but it hasn't always been easy for him in the Spanish capital.

He was voted the worst La Liga signing in a poll conducted by MARCA in 2012 after he failed to hit his stride in his debut season for Los Blancos. However, there was no looking back from that point on as Modric became a vital cog in midfield for Real Madrid.

He became one-third of one of the most iconic midfield trios in recent times alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro. The central midfielder is a joy to watch on the football pitch. He has a wide array of skills that vary from nimble touches and flicks to outside-of-the-boot crosses and thunderbolts from range.

Modric is 35-years-old and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Supercopa de Espanas with Los Blancos.

