5 best forwards in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 Fifa World Cup will draw to a close on Sunday and either France or Argentina will leave Qatar as World Champions. It has been one of the most exciting and entertaining World Cups in history.

Some of the biggest stars in the world of football have lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their excellent performances.

The World Cup has also been a goalfest of sorts. There have been 166 goals scored in 63 matches so far. Several players have managed to achieve their dream of getting on the scoresheet for their respective nations at football's showpiece event.

But who have been the most prolific goalscorers and most effective attackers among them? Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best forwards in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Bukayo Saka (England)

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Bukayo Saka was arguably England's best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The young Arsenal forward is one of the most technically gifted attackers to emerge from England in recent times.

He was a menacing presence down the right wing for the Three Lions in Qatar. Saka's ability to execute quick turns and beat defenders with his turn of pace makes him as elusive a forward as any.

The 19-year-old scored three goals in four appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is expected to play a huge role for England for the foreseeable future.

#4 Olivier Giroud (France)

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Olivier Giroud was a mainstay in France's starting lineup as they won the World Cup in 2018. However, he failed to muster a single shot on target in the tournament, let alone score a goal.

But Giroud contributed lavishly to France's cause with his ability to hold up play and also bring his teammates into the game. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he needed to score goals as he was replacing an injured Karim Benzema in the starting lineup.

With Antoine Griezmann pulling the strings from behind him, Giroud has put his elite marksmanship on display.

He has offered himself as a goalscoring outlet and it has done Les Bleus a world of good and has considerably reduced the load on Kylian Mbappe. The veteran striker has scored four goals in five appearances in the tournament.

#3 Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lautaro Martinez was Argentina's first-choice striker. However, the Inter Milan forward failed to impress in his first two outings and lost his place to the tenacious Julian Alvarez.

The tireless Alvarez grabbed the opportunity by the scruff of its neck and has now established himself as La Albiceleste's main striker. Alvarez has not shied away from putting in a defensive shift in any of the games either.

His hard work has paid off as well, with Alvarez scoring four goals for La Albiceleste in Qatar. This included a brilliant brace in the semi-final against Croatia. Alvarez has proved to be the perfect foil for Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (France)

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe was expected to light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup and that's exactly what he has done. He may have ducked out in the quarter-finals and the semis but there's no denying the sheer impact he's had for France in Qatar.

Mbappe's pace, trickery and incredible shooting ability make him one of the most lethal forwards in the game right now. In six appearances at the World Cup, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has scored five goals and provided two assists.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

At the age of 35, Lionel Messi is having the best World Cup of his life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been on fire for Argentina and has produced some incredible performances in Qatar.

Argentina have relied on him to deliver the goods time and again and Messi has obliged graciously. He has been a force to be reckoned with all by himself and has been a man on a mission, especially in the knockout stages.

In six appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi has scored five goals and provided three assists.

