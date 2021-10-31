5 best goalkeepers above the age of 30 in the Premier League right now

Goalkeeping is a tough job, be it the Premier League or any other competition in the world. It's not often you see shot-stoppers get the praise they deserve. But every manager knows the importance of a consistent goalkeeper, one who can serve the club for years.

Goalkeepers also generally have a much-longer career than outfield players. They can maintain the level of their performances over decades. This is why goalkeepers such as Gianluigi Buffon and Edwin van der Sar were crucial to their teams despite their age.

The Premier League is home to several veteran shot-stoppers

Currently in the Premier League too, there are goalkeepers who are above 30 years of age and are going strong. In this article, we will rank the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League who are above the age of 30.

Two of these players are currently 34 years old, one of them is 36 while another is 38. The youngest goalkeeper on the list turned 30 in November last year.

#5 Ben Foster (Watford)

Watford's Ben Foster is the oldest goalkeeper on the list at 38 years and six months. Foster made his Premier League debut in the 2007-08 season for Manchester United. He spent five seasons at the club from 2005 to 2010, winning two Premier League titles in the process.

He couldn't break into United's first eleven, however, and subsequently moved to Birmingham City. After a season with the club, Foster made his initial loan move to West Brom permanent in 2012. He made 223 appearances for them, keeping 57 clean sheets in six seasons.

The 38-year-old then moved to his current home, Watford, in 2018. He has since been a permanent fixture in their starting eleven, despite all the managerial turmoil they have been going through. The veteran has made six Premier League appearances this season, conceding 11 goals in the process.

#4 Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United)

Lukasz Fabianski is the second oldest player on this list at 36 years and six months of age. He moved to England in 2007, joining Arsenal from Legia Warsaw. The Polish shot-stopper spent seven seasons at the club but only once did he make more than 10 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, 14 in the 2010-11 season.

A move to Swansea followed in 2014, where he became number one from the very start. In 150 appearances for them, Fabianski kept 39 cleans sheets. West Ham United then came calling in 2018, and he found a new lease of life.

He has since made 111 appearances for the Hammers, keeping 29 clean sheets in the process. The 36-year-old, all in all, has played 288 matches in the Premier League. Fabianski continues to remain one of the most important players at West Ham and has notched up three clean sheets in 10 leagueg ames this term.

