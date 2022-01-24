5 best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League has featured some of the greatest goalkeepers to have graced the game. Peter Schmeichel, Petr Cech, Edwin van der Sar and David Seaman, to name a few, are some of the most renowned individuals to have guarded the sticks in the Premier League.

There is no shortage of world-class goalkeepers in the Premier League even now. Some of them are also the preferred first-choice goalkeepers for their respective countries as well. The high-octane, end-to-end action of the Premier League requires goalkeepers to be on high alert all the time.

They are called into action a lot more regularly than their counterparts in other leagues. Having a solid goalkeeper can be the difference in many tight contests. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season.

#5 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United last summer for a sum of €28 million. The Gunners already had Bernd Leno and shelling out that much money on a backup goalkeeper seemed a little excessive.

But the 23-year-old has come in and knocked Leno out of the first team and established himself as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League. Ramsdale has already pulled off several 'save of the season' contenders already and has kept 10 clean sheets in 18 appearances in the league.

He has also made a total of 56 saves in that time. Ramsdale has saved 80.9% of shots he faced this season. However, his distribution has a lot of room for improvement, having completed just 37% of his passes over 40 yards.

An outstanding performance from Aaron Ramsdale against Leicester City An outstanding performance from Aaron Ramsdale against Leicester City 👏https://t.co/x1zhoUQdiH

#4 Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Robert Sanchez is one of the finest shot stoppers in the Premier League right now. The Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper is pretty good at commanding his area. He is also a brave customer who comes out to claim crosses and sweep behind his backline.

Sanchez has kept six clean sheets in the Premier League this season and that's quite good as he is playing for a side like Brighton. He has made 60 saves this term. PSxG is a metric that shows how many goals a goalkeeper has allowed beyond the expected ones.

A positive PSxG shows that the goalkeeper has shown exceptional ability or that he was fortuitous in some way. Sanchez has a PSxG per 90 minutes of +0.03. This means he has let in fewer goals than he was expected to. He has saved 75% of the shots he has faced this term.

Ronan Manning @ronanmann 23-year-old Robert Sanchez was joint 4th in Europe's top 5 leagues for goals prevented through saves last season - here's a bit of analysis I did on the other parts of his game which (imo) are also very very good. 23-year-old Robert Sanchez was joint 4th in Europe's top 5 leagues for goals prevented through saves last season - here's a bit of analysis I did on the other parts of his game which (imo) are also very very good. https://t.co/HdwZYph0U3

