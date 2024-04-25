5 Best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season (ranked)

The 2023/24 Premier League season has been a fine campaign on multiple fronts for fans and neutrals alike. The English top flight has lived up to its billing as the most exciting league in the world and has provided several memorable moments.

While every team has a top-quality player in every position, in this piece, we will look at the shot-stoppers. Outfield players often take the glory in football, however, we will be focusing on the men who garner acclaim by denying forwards their moments of glory.

So without further delay, here are the five best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season:

5. Andre Onana

When you strip the memes away, The Cameroonian has been good in the Premier League this season

Manchester United have had a terrible season by their illustrious standards, however, it could have been much worse if not for Andre Onana. The Red Devils have conceded 50 goals from an xG against of 60.7.

Despite some wobbly performances at the start of the campaign, especially in the Champions League, Manchester United have become indebted to their shot-stopper in a poor season. With eight clean sheets this season and boasting a 71.4% save percentage, Onana has prevented 3.6 goals and averages 3.8 saves per 90, making 125 at the time of writing. The Cameroonian rightly begins the list of impressive goalkeepers this season.

4. Emiliano Martinez

The World Cup winner has been brilliant in Aston Villa's rise to the top end of the Premier League table this season

Aston Villa have been having a fantastic season and look set to secure a place in the Champions League. Argentine shot-stopper Emi Martinez has played a central role in that rise, helping Unai Emery's men from between the sticks.

The World Cup winner has an impressive save percentage of 66.4%, and has prevented 5.2 goals for the Birmingham club. Martinez has eight clean sheets in the Premier League to his name this season and has helped Aston Villa concede only 50 goals this season to help put them in fourth at the time of writing.

3. Ederson Moraes

Manchester City shot stopper Ederson has been fantastic for the reigning Premier League champions

First to take the podium places is Ederson Moraes from reigning champions Manchester City.

Ederson has conceded 26 goals in 29 games and has eight clean sheets to his name as well. His 1.8 saves per 90 for a stingy Manchester City defense has the City goalkeeper and his side fighting for a fourth consecutive title.

2. Allison Becker

Allison Becker is having a fine season in Jurgen Klopp's final Premier League season

Liverpool have had a fantastic season this time around, becoming an unlikely addition to the three-horse race for the Premier League title. The Reds have been magnificent defensively this campaign, in no small part due to the Brazilian's form.

Allison has the highest save percentage in the Premier League this season, 75.0%. He makes 2.9 saves per 90 for the Reds and has made 69 saves this campaign. With seven clean sheets in 24 games, he has conceded 23 goals and is having another fine season.

The Brazilian would ordinarily be the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, but he narrowly misses out on our top pick.

1. David Raya

David Raya has been having a fantastic season for the Gunners

Arsenal have been breathtaking this season. It would be a difficult task to list the best players in any position in the Premier League without naming an Arsenal player. David Raya, however, comes first in this list.

The Spaniard is technically a Brentford player on loan, but his transfer to Arsenal seems like a formality after his trial in north London. A goalkeeper's first job is to prevent goals and Raya excelled at that this season. He has 14 clean sheets to his name and has conceded 21 goals in 28 matches.

Raya makes 1.5 saves a game for Arsenal's title-challenging defense and has 41 saves to his name this campaign. His 66.1% save percentage means Arsenal can be confident in his abilities when facing an attacker. He has helped the Gunners maintain a more impressive title charge this season, and he rightfully takes first place.