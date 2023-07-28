5 best goalkeepers in world football right now

The art of goalkeeping has evolved considerably in recent times. The modern game not only requires goalkeepers to be adept at stopping shots but it also needs them to put their boots to good use.

Football's intricacies are changing with coaches today being curious and sharp students of the game and all player activities being studied and analyzed down to the atom.

The role of the modern-day goalkeeper, who is expected to be good at stopping the ball from being deposited in the back of the net and is capable of launching attacks for his team, is a case in point.

Without further ado, let's look at five of the best goalkeepers in football right now.

#5 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Arsenal v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly

Marc-Andre ter Stegen conceded just 20 goals in 38 La Liga games last season. He deserves a lot of credit for helping restore Barcelona back to the top of Spanish football. After looking like his form might be starting to drop off, Ter Stegen bounced back in the 2022-23 season in an admirable fashion.

His ball distribution and decision-making whilst in possession improved considerably. Ter Stegen also marshalled his backline well and played a vital role in making Barcelona's defence as stoic as they were last term.

With sharp reflexes, assuredness on the ball and a wealth of experience, the veteran goalkeeper continues to be one of the best in the business.

#4 Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Jan Oblak had arguably established himself as the best goalkeeper in the world before he suffered a major dip in form in the 2021-22 season. Atletico Madrid's La Liga title defence didn't go according to plan and Oblak's failings were part of the reason.

It's worth noting that in the 2021-22 season, the Slovenian goalkeeper's save percentage fell from 80% to 66%. That drop-off can be quite concerning to anyone. But Oblak gathered his bearings ahead of the 2022-23 season and got back to being absolutely elite at shot-stopping.

He saved 76% of the shots he faced in La Liga last term and silly mistakes stopped surfacing. Oblak's excellent leadership skills were also back on display as he commanded the strong Atleti backline to near-perfection.

#3 Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

AC Milan v FC Internazionale: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Mike Maignan has taken massive strides in the goalkeeping business in recent years. The AC Milan number one has been immense between the sticks and at only 28 years of age, his best might just be yet to come.

The Frenchman is one of the best shot-stoppers on the planet and has a penchant for making unbelievable saves. He has now earned his place in France's starting XI and is set to go into his first full season as Les Bleus' number one.

Maignan was one of AC Milan's standout performers as they won the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season. He also made vital contributions to the Rossoneri's journey to the semi-final of the Champions League last term.

#2 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Thibaut Courtois' heroics in the 2021-22 Champions League final, where he made nine saves, were critical to Real Madrid returning to the summit of European football. He made good use of that momentum and continued to be an absolute stalwart behind the backline for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The Belgium international is one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the game and inspires plenty of confidence in his backline. Courtois stopped 78.8% of the shots on target he faced in La Liga in the 2022-23 season. The quality of some of his saves is also undeniable.

#1 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Leeds United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool dwindled surprisingly and noticeably in the 2022-23 season. They hit top gear once over the course of the campaign and it came towards the business end of it. They did pretty well to even enter the race for a top-four berth in the home straight of the season.

However, it could have been a lot worse for them had it not been for their goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who kept his cool while his team collectively lost their heads at times. The Brazilian goalkeeper was phenomenal in goal for the Merseysiders.

In addition to being one of the best shot-stoppers on the planet, Alisson's distribution is world-class. He often acts as a launchpad for Liverpool's intimidatingly quick counter-attacks.