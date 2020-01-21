Top 5 Ashley Young goals for Manchester United

Jonny Ross

Jan 21, 2020

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Ashley Young's time at Old Trafford has come to an end with a move to Inter Milan now completed after passing his medical.

The 34-year-old signed for Manchester United from Aston Villa on a five-year deal in July 2011. It was a move that he described to be "the opportunity to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world is one I couldn't turn down"

It's hard to believe that the ex Villa man spent eight and a half seasons at Manchester United. The Englishman played a total of 261 games in all competitions and scored 19 goals.

Not known for scoring many goals, the winger turned wingback has scored some special goals in his time at the club.

Here is a look back at five of his best goals he scored during his time at the Red Devils.

1. April 2012 - Blackburn Rovers 0-2 United

Late goals from Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young saw the team win 2-0 at Ewood Park as Manchester United opened up a 5-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The game saw Manchester United struggle to make the breakthrough, but it was a typical gritty win from a Sir Alex Ferguson team that was looking for their twentieth league title with just seven games to go.

The veteran started the Premier League game against Blackburn Rovers on the substitutes bench coming on as a replacement for Paul Scholes in the 80th minute.

After only six minutes on the pitch, Young found himself on the end of a buildup consisting of 38 passes before he picked up a pass on the edge of the box and with a fine turn he placed the ball in the bottom corner of goalkeeper Paul Robinson's net.

