5 best goals scored in the tournament

Football fans seem to be in agreement on the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a true spectacle. It has produced some moments of pure joy, inspiration, surprises and upsets. In true World Cup fashion, it has defied our expectations and made jokes out of early predictions.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has also seen loads of goals. 163 goals have been scored in the tournament so far and we are down to two teams, France and Argentina, who will lock horns on Sunday for the biggest prize in football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 5 of the best goals scored in the tournament.

#5 Takuma Asano vs Germany

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Germany had yet another forgettable World Cup. They crashed out of the group stages for a second successive time. Die Mannschaft's World Cup opener was against Japan and the Asian side registered a spectacular comeback victory, courtesy of two late goals.

Substitute Takuma Asano's magnificent winner that sealed the deal for Japan is a contender for goal of the tournament.

With just 7 minutes of the 90 remaining, the ball was launched deep into Germany's half from a free-kick. Asano ran onto it, bringing it down with an elegant touch before bombing to the byline and producing a thumping finish over Manuel Neuer's head.

Asano beat the German goalkeeper at his near post and wheeled away in celebration.

#4 Goncalo Ramos vs Switzerland

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portugal coach Fernando Santos' decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and bring young striker Goncalo Ramos into the starting lineup paid dividends immediately. Ramos scored a hat-trick as Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

His opening strike was the pick of the lot. Ramos received the ball on the left side of the Swiss box and instinctively went hell for leather with his left foot. It was a very awkward angle to shoot from and Ramos only had a tiny window to hit. But he made a great connection and smacked the ball into the net with precision.

Veteran Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer was left flat-footed and awestruck as the ball fizzed past him.

#3 Lionel Messi vs Mexico

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi's penchant to produce moments of magic when his team needs him most has been on display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After suffering a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the group stage, Argentina desperately needed to win against Mexico.

Messi provided the breakthrough for his side in the 64th minute. He picked up the ball outside the Mexican box and fired a grounded thunderbolt into the bottom right corner of the net. It was a spectacular strike and the importance of the goal only elevated its beauty.

#2 Marcus Rashford vs Wales

Wales v England: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Having not used Marcus Rashford more extensively ought to be one of Gareth Southgate's biggest regrets from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Manchester United forward was only afforded one start in the tournament. It came against Wales and he impressed by bagging a brace in that game.

While his second goal, a solo effort, was a thing of beauty in itself, it was his first of the night that is a proper goal of the tournament contender. Rashford fired the ball past Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward on his near side and deposited it in the top-right corner to open the scoring for England.

It was the first goal that came from a direct free-kick at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With that strike, Rashford became only the third English player after David Beckham and Kieran Trippier to score a direct free-kick in a World Cup match.

#1 Richarlison vs Serbia

Brazil v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite all the talk being about Brazil's stacked attacking department, they took their time to get going in Qatar. The Selecao's World Cup opener against Serbia looked destined to end as a goalless stalemate until Richarlison's incredible acrobatic effort lit up the night.

From the left flank, Vinicius Junior fired a pass into Richarlison who had stationed himself around the penalty area. It wasn't an easy ball to control but the Tottenham Hotspur star lobbed the ball into the air, made a half-turn and then sent the ball into the net with an overhead kick.

It is one of the moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is likely to go down as the best goal of the tournament.

