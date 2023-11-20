5 best international captains in world football right now (2023)

The role of an international team captain in football is multifaceted and inherently challenging. Beyond the on-field responsibilities of leading by example and motivating teammates, the captain also has to communicate effectively and be a crucial link between the players and the coaching staff.

A captain has to help manage the diverse personalities and egos in the dressing room, manage conflicts and shoulder the expectations of fans and the national associations. The captain has to be a leader in every sense, symbolizing the values and identity of his nation.

It's not a job for fragile minds and that's why the captain's armband is often found on top players with a great mental fortitude.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best international captains in football right now (2023).

#5 Luka Modric (Croatia)

Latvia Croatia Euro 2024 Soccer

Luka Modric will go down in history as one of the greatest midfielders of the 21st century. The midfield maestro won the 2018 Ballon d'Or after captaining his side to the final of the FIFA World Cup that year. Modric won the Golden Ball for his exploits and almost repeated the feat four years later in Qatar.

At the 2022 World Cup, Croatia were slightly weaker on paper and their main midfielder Modric was much older while Ivan Rakitic had retired. But Modric led from the front and his awe-inspiring performances were crucial to their run to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Modric continues to wear the armband for Croatia admirably, leading from the front and producing top-notch displays for his side. They are now on the verge of securing qualification for the 2024 Euros.

#4 Harry Kane (England)

England Malta Euro 2024 Soccer

Harry Kane is arguably the most in-form striker on the planet right now. He has also done a very good job as the captain of the England national football team. Kane captained England to a semi-final run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and won the Golden Boot in the tournament.

He also did a great job at the 2020 Euros where England fell to Italy in the final in a penalty shootout. Kane was a standout performer for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well.

He is currently England's leading goalscorer in men's international football with 62 goals to his name and has earned the national team's captaincy on sheer merit.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (France)

France Gibraltar Euro 2024 Soccer

Kylian Mbappe became one of the youngest captains in France's history when Didier Deschamps handed him the armband in March earlier this year. Mbappe is France's most important player by far and is widely tipped to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and even scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina in a losing affair. It was a great display of his mental fortitude, the ability to come up clutch in crucial scenarios and sheer technical excellence.

Mbappe is arguably the most well-rounded attacker in the game right now and has been leading the French national football team by example.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Portugal Iceland Euro 2024 Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo has no business being this good at this late stage in his career. He will turn 39 in three months and is currently playing for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr. But Ronaldo continues to wear the captain's armband for Portugal with pride and passion.

He is the leading goalscorer in men's international football with 128 goals in 205 appearances. Ronaldo has been in prolific goalscoring form for club and country of late and his leadership qualities have helped make Portugal one of the most dominant teams in international football right now.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentina Uruguay Wcup 2026 Soccer

Leading your country to a dream World Cup triumph at the age of 35 and winning the Golden Ball whilst at it. It simply doesn't get much better than that and that's why Lionel Messi's incredible feat in Qatar will be celebrated forever.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi showed what it means to lead by example, scoring seven goals and providing three assists to fire Argentina to glory. Despite crossing over to his late 30s, he continues to be one of the best footballers on the planet.

Messi picked up a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or this year and will arguably go down in history as the GOAT.