5 best international midfields ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

We're not too far away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup right now. We're currently in the final international break before the 2022 edition of football's showpiece event. The international teams that have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are all actively preparing for the tournament.

They are all testing out different combinations and forumlae right now. They are hoping to zero in on a plan that would help them perform to the best of their capabilities at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The midfield is the spine of any team and the stronger the midfield, the greater the chances of dominating a game. Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, let's take a look at five of the best international midfields right now.

#5 England

England have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in recent times. Their runs to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020 underscore this notion. The Three Lions have proven to be a difficult side to break down and have a pretty formidable squad as well.

Their midfield looks quite balanced. It's a young midfield and if everything goes to plan, Gareth Southgate's men should have a healthy run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They have Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice in defensive midfield. Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and James Ward-Prowse are the other midfielders who made it to their UEFA Nations League squad this international break.

There's plenty of creativity and tenacity in that group and they should be able to hold their own against some of the best in the business.

#4 Brazil

Brazil's attacking department looks menacing heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have quite a few world-class forwards in their ranks like Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. The likes of Antony, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and Matheus Cunha are all credible options as well.

Their midfielders have done a pretty good job in recent times. In Casemiro and Fabinho, Brazil have two first-rate defensive midfielders. Fred has proven to be quite adept as a number six while Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes and Everton Ribeiro can add a great deal of creativity.

#3 Germany

After a group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Germany will be looking to redeem themselves this time around. Die Mannschaft definitely have the personnel that can take them to the finish line and are one of the strongest contenders this time around.

They have a few world-class midfielders in their ranks right now. Joshua Kimmich is playing at the peak of his powers and his Bayern Munich midfield partner Leon Goretzka is likely to operate alongside him.

Ilkay Gundogan is yet another top quality midfielder that Hansi Flick can rely on to produce the goods at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, they have the in-form Borussia Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Jonas Hoffman and Jamal Musiala as well.

#2 Portugal

Portugal have quite a lot of in-form footballers in their ranks at the moment and are tipped to have a long run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Portugal has produced some of the greatest technicians in the history of football and the story isn't much different now.

Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Danilo, Matheus Nunes and William Carvalho are all credible options in defensive and central midfield. They also have Vitinha to play a box-to-box role and he has been in great form for Paris Saint-Germain in the opening stages of the new season.

Additionally, Portugal have Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Mario as well and there's unlikely to be any shortage of creativity in their midfield. Fernando Santos is going to have a selection headache but we're sure he won't mind that.

#1 Spain

Spain is home to some of the greatest midfielders of the modern era. After a run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, big things are expected of Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Much of the hype around the team has been built around the sheer quality of their midfield.

Sergio Busquets may be past his prime but he is still one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Rodri is another world-class option in the same position. Thiago Alcantara is likely to make a return to the squad and the Liverpool man is one of the best playmakers in Europe right now.

They also have the extremely talented central midfield duo of Pedri and Gavi in central midfield. Marcos Llorente is a versatile player who can be deployed in a variety of positions but is primarily a midfielder. Koke, Mikel Merino and Carlos Soler are also options that Luis Enrique can rely on.

