5 of the best January signings in Tottenham's history

The January transfer window is currently open, and this season – largely due to COVID-19 – not many big moves are expected. Tottenham Hotspur, in particular, do not seem likely to venture into the market.

In the past, Tottenham have been one of the Premier League’s most active clubs in the January transfer window. And over the years, they’ve bought plenty of hits and flops to North London.

With that in mind, here are the 5 best January signings in Tottenham’s history.

#1 Lucas Moura (Paris St. Germain to Tottenham, 2018)

Lucas Moura's hat-trick famously took Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019.

Signed from Paris St. Germain in January 2018 for a fee of around £25m, Brazil’s Lucas Moura turned out to be the last signing Tottenham would make for well over a year. Thankfully though, the speedy forward proved to be an excellent buy and has since written himself into Tottenham history.

Admittedly, Lucas has never quite established himself as a first-team regular in North London. Since arriving at Tottenham, the Brazilian has made a total of 135 appearances and has scored 29 goals.

However, many of those appearances have come from the bench, with neither Mauricio Pochettino nor Jose Mourinho seemingly fully trusting his abilities.

However, Lucas’ knack for scoring important goals cannot be understated. His strikes against Manchester United, Manchester City, and Barcelona were all priceless. Additionally, his hat-trick against Huddersfield and goal against Fulham were spectacular too.

Advertisement

But naturally, whenever Tottenham fans think of Lucas, they will always be transported to the Amsterdam Arena in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final.

It was that night that saw Lucas score a stunning second-half hat-trick, allowing Tottenham to overcome a two-goal deficit and beat Ajax, sending his side to their first-ever Champions League final in the process.

For that game alone, Lucas has to be considered among the greatest January signings ever made by Tottenham.

#2 Jermain Defoe (West Ham to Tottenham, 2004 and Portsmouth to Tottenham 2009)

Jermain Defoe is Tottenham's sixth-highest ever goalscorer.

Striker Jermain Defoe enjoyed two stints at Tottenham in the 2000s, and both times saw him join the club in the January transfer window. And given that the England striker still sits in sixth place in the list of Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorers, it’d be a crime not to include him here.

Defoe first made his way to White Hart Lane in January 2004, joining for around £7m from West Ham, who’d been relegated to the EFL Championship during the previous season.

Advertisement

It didn’t take him too long to make an impact. Defoe scored on his Tottenham debut against Portsmouth and finished the season with seven goals in just 15 matches. And the 2004-05 campaign saw him continue to score, as he made 44 appearances across all competitions, scoring 22 goals.

The following three seasons were less fruitful, however, and so at the end of the 2007-08 campaign, Defoe was sold to Portsmouth.

Incredibly, the England international lasted just one full season at Fratton Park. New Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp bought him back to North London in January 2009, this time for a fee of around £16m.

Defoe’s second stint at Tottenham was far more successful than his first. The 2009-10 season saw him form a dangerous striking partnership with Peter Crouch. His 24 goals – 18 of them in the Premier League – helped Tottenham secure Champions League football for the first time in their history.

The striker would stay in North London for another four seasons, finally departing for Toronto FC at the end of the 2013-14 campaign. His time at Tottenham saw him score 143 goals in 363 appearances – marking him out as one of the club’s greatest-ever forwards.