The Premier League has had a blockbuster start this season, with numerous teams battling it out at the top of the table. Some unlikely candidates have made it into the top echelons while big guns like Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have suffered early setbacks.

Currently on top of the pile are Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur followed by big-spending Chelsea, who have settled down well into the Premier League this season after an indifferent start.

5 best left-backs in the Premier League this season (2020-21)

Though it may be early days in the new Premier League season, some left-backs have already caught the eye with their performances as full-backs continue to be an integral part of most teams' plans at both ends of the pitch.

Some teams such as Manchester United have invested in bringing in one more top-quality left-back in the form of Alex Telles while already having a first-choice starter - Luke Shaw - in the position.

Others such as Leicester City have battled to the top despite losing a pivotal player in the form of left-back Ben Chilwell, who has made an instant impact at new club Chelsea.

On that note, let us take a look at the five best left-backs, in ascending order, in the Premier League right now.

#5 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo

Advertisement

Signed as the most expensive right-back ever by Manchester City last year, the Portuguese talent has primarily slotted in at left-back this season, with the experienced Kyle Walker at right-back, in a 4-3-3.

Though City have made a bit of an indifferent start to the 2020-21 season, Joao Cancelo has made a steady start to his Premier League campaign and has shown his prowess going forward, notching up one assist in five games.

⭐️ Joao Cancelo - Man of the Match: @ManCity 1-0 Arsenal



📊 Full stats and ratings from The Etihad 👇 #MCIARS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 17, 2020

With City used to dominating the ball and pressing up, Cancelo and co. will have to work better at not getting caught on the break like they were to dramatic effect against Tottenham Hotspur. That will mean both more overlapping and tracking back for the Portuguese, who is also capable of playing as a wing-back.

Advertisement

#4 Lucas Digne (Everton)

Lucas Digne

Everton were the early pace-setters in the Premier League this season, but successive losses have pushed them back into the mix at seventh, with many teams around them.

However, one of their standout performers in these very early stages of the 2020-21 Premier League season has been French left-back Lucas Digne, whose coverage at the back as well as assist-making prowess up the field has helped The Toffees find balance and verve.

12 - Lucas Digne has assisted 12 Premier League goals since the start of the 2018-19 campaign, with five of those for Dominic Calvert-Lewin; the only full-backs with more assists in that time are Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) and Andrew Robertson (24). Whip. pic.twitter.com/tSWtvvLKu2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2020

Lucas Digne is one of the most valued players in the team and harbours hopes of returning to the Champions League with the Liverpool-based club. He certainly has the calibre to shine on the European stage.