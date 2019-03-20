5 best left-wingers in the world this season

Deepungsu Pandit

Chelsea FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

The game of football has evolved a lot in the last few years and this has seen different tactics and formations impact the style of play. One of the biggest impacts of the change has been on the left flank.

A new breed of left-wingers has emerged off late. No longer are they adept only on the left foot, instead, they have the ability to turn on the right and cut inside. This, in turn, has opened up a new dimension to the sport.

As of now, the football world is seeing a rapid emergence of many wonderfully gifted left-wingers and in this piece, we look at five of the best from this season.

#5 Felipe Anderson (Brazil, West Ham United)

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United - FA Cup Fourth Round

The Brazilian has been nothing short of a revelation this season. Felipe Anderson joined West Ham at the start of this season from Lazio and took to the Premier League like fish to water. The 25-year-old has been a regular feature for his club in the Premier League and is one of their stand out performers this season.

In the Premier League, Anderson has 8 goals and 4 assists from 31 appearances. He has registered 72 accurate long balls and 15 through balls and has sent in 105 crosses so far. The Brazilian is the creative heart of his team and is the one who keeps things ticking in the final third.

Anderson adds a wonderful trickery to the left-hand side and his finishing abilities gives an attacking edge to his team. In the Premier League, he has scored 5 goals with his right foot and 3 with his left. The West Ham forward is one of the signings of the season and arguably one of the best players in his position.

