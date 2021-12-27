5 best Liverpool players this year (2021)

19-time English league champions Liverpool did not win anything big at the end of the 2020-21 season. They have started brightly this season and are looking on course for a successful campaign.

The Reds became the first English team in history to win all six Champions League group stage games. They are in the semi-final of the FA Cup. They are currently second in the Premier League and are firmly in contention for the league title.

Below we will check out the five players who helped make the aforementioned feats a reality. Here are Liverpool’s five best performers of 2021:

#5 Diogo Jota

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Hoping to make his team play a bit more directly, Jurgen Klopp decided to sign Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020. Unfortunately, the Portugal international was sidelined for a big chunk of the season after bruising his knee and failing to make the impact many expected.

He has managed to keep injury concerns at bay this season and has become Klopp’s go-to man in attack. Jota may not always be as involved in Liverpool’s build-up as his contemporary Roberto Firmino, but his directness more than makes up for it.

The former Wolves man is an excellent striker of the ball and he has the stats to show for it this season.

Red @TaintlessRed It's hard to tell if Diogo Jota is left-footed, right-footed or head-footed. Took his pen with his right but I suspect he would've scored from the spot with his head too if it was allowed lol. It's hard to tell if Diogo Jota is left-footed, right-footed or head-footed. Took his pen with his right but I suspect he would've scored from the spot with his head too if it was allowed lol.

Since the start of the campaign, Jota has scored 10 goals in the English Premier League alone. He has also scored once each in the League Cup and the Champions League.

If he keeps this up, Jota will surely end the season as one of Liverpool’s standout performers.

#4 Alisson Becker

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Back in the day, Simon Mignolet made some impressive saves for Liverpool. He was a very decent keeper at his best, but he rarely gave the Reds the stability they needed to go for the big trophies.

Alisson Becker’s arrival in the summer of 2018 changed it for the better. Liverpool now have a steady pair of hands guarding their goal, rarely showing nerves even against the most daunting attackers.

Alisson is decent with the ball at his feet, rarely hesitates to come off his line, and is not afraid to contribute offensively when needed.

“As a goalkeeper, that sense of leadership is important.” 🚨 NEW: Alisson has revealed that a vote amongst his teammates led to him captaining the Reds in their last two Champions League games.“As a goalkeeper, that sense of leadership is important.” #awlive [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Alisson has revealed that a vote amongst his teammates led to him captaining the Reds in their last two Champions League games.“As a goalkeeper, that sense of leadership is important.” #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/UTtypNGnN7

This year, the Brazil international stunningly became the first Liverpool goalkeeper in history to hit the back of the next. In May 2021, Alisson headed home in injury time to seal a 2-1 win for the Reds.

The goal not only won Liverpool the match, but also kept them in the top-four race. Fans unsurprisingly chose his historic strike as Liverpool’s best goal of the 2020-21 season.

