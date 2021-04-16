5 Best Manchester United comebacks this season (2020/21)

Manchester United have had an absolute roller coaster of a 2020/21 campaign so far, having played some thoroughly entertaining games of football. On several occasions this season, the Red Devils looked down and out of games and appeared to be heading towards a loss. However, that has very rarely been the case.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have managed to steal victory from the jaws of defeat during the most unlikely situations this season. So much so that conceding a goal and coming back from a losing position has become a recurring theme of their campaign.

Manchester United have won a whopping 95 league games after conceding the first goal in the Premier League, more than any other side in the land. This season, they've racked up 28 points from losing positions — the highest such tally in Europe — and are just six points shy of the all-time record in the league held by Newcastle United (34 points in 2001/02).

While their approach isn't for the faint-hearted, it is most certainly an entertaining one. It highlights their incredible mental and physical resilience and is a reminder of why they're called the comeback kings of the Premier League. On that note, here is a look at five of Manchester United's best comebacks in the 2020/21 season.

#5 Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3 Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

On the back of a nightmare campaign opener against Crystal Palace, which they lost by a scoreline of 3-1, Manchester United wanted to get their season up and running away at Brighton & Hove Albion they did so in dramatic fashion.

Bruno Fernandes conceded a 40th-minute penalty, and Neal Maupay's panenka from the spot gave Brighton the lead, which was then canceled out by an own-goal from Lewis Dunk three minutes later. Marcus Rashford then gave United the lead via a stunning solo goal after latching onto a Bruno Fernandes long ball on 55 minutes.

As the game appeared to be swinging United's way, Solly March popped up inside the visitors' box with a clutch goal five minutes into injury time. The game was heading towards a draw when the man who broke the deadlock, Maupay, was found to have handled the ball inside his own box. Despite the final whistle going off, referee Chris Kavanagh resumed play to hand Manchester United a penalty which was coolly converted by Fernandes ten minutes into injury time.

2011 - Bruno Fernandes' goal at 99:45 is the latest scored in the Premier League since Juan Mata's strike for Chelsea against Norwich in August 2011 (100:03). Drama. #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/17NTb0qGkc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

Solskjaer's side were outplayed by Graham Potter's men as the visitors, evidently rusty due to a lack of pre-season, struggled to keep pace with the hosts. Luck was most certainly on United's side as Brighton were denied by the woodwork FIVE times, with Belgian maverick Leandro Trossard registering three of those strikes.

However, Manchester United — who saw two of their goals chalked off by VAR — held their nerve and returned to Old Trafford with all three points after a dramatic comeback. The two sides met once again just under a fortnight ago and the Red Devils staged another comeback to win the game 2-1.

#4 Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool

Manchester United v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

While a win against a team's bitter rivals always sends supporters into a frenzy, a come-from-behind one feels even sweeter. This was precisely the case when an in-form Manchester United hosted Liverpool at Old Trafford for a fifth-round FA Cup tie, just as week after their stalemate in the league.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah gave the visitors the lead in the 18th minute after ghosting past Victor Lindelof and coolly lobbing the ball beyond Dean Henderson. His goal was canceled out just eight minutes later, as Marcus Rashford released Mason Greenwood on the counter with a sumptuous 60-yard pass, and the teenager slotted it past Alisson Becker with a composed finish.

Three minutes into the second half, Greenwood then turned creator for Rashford as he set up his teammate for the go-ahead goal. Rhys Williams failed to deal with Greenwood's curling ball in time and Rashford capitalised on the situation to steal it from the rookie and breach Alisson's far post. Salah stepped up once again for the visitors just ten minutes later and leveled the scoreline for the Reds as James Milner found him in the box and the Egyptian stabbed the ball from close range.

10 - Manchester United have eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup proper for the 10th time; in the competition's history, only Liverpool themselves (12 v Everton) have knocked a particular side out more times (including finals). Bragging. pic.twitter.com/Uh1ByptM1J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 24, 2021

Solskjaer raised eyebrows ahead of the game when he opted to rest Bruno Fernandes by picking Donny van de Beek over him. The Portuguese talisman was brought onto the pitch in the 66th minute with the scoreline at 2-2 and the stage was perfectly set for him to make the difference, which he ultimately did.

Fernandes decided the tie with one sublime strike from the edge of the penalty area as he capitalised on a cheap free-kick conceded by Liverpool. His powerful and dipping free-kick left Alisson with no hope of saving it. Fernandes came off the bench to seal a superb victory for Manchester United in stunning style at Old Trafford.

