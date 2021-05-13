5 best Manchester United midfielders of all time

Paul Scholes of Manchester United

Manchester United are one of the most successful football clubs in the world and their exploits both domestically and in Europe have made them one of the most widely followed sporting franchises in the world.

The club's rich history is riddled with decades of triumph and brushes with the heartbreakingly calamitous. But the 'comeback kings', as they are admiringly called, Manchester United have always found a way to rise from the ashes.

The Red Devils are the most successful club in the Premier League era and they have been able to consistently field some of the best footballers in the world. Manchester United's academy is famous for producing world-class players who have gone on to achieve great things.

Manchester United have had some legendary midfielders on their books

Old Trafford, also known as the 'Theatre of Dreams', has been and continues to be home to some incredible footballers. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Manchester United midfielders of all time.

#5 Nobby Stiles

Nobby Stiles shouts instructions to his fellow manchester united team mates

Standing at 5"6, Nobby Stiles did not look anything like the archetypal defensive midfielder. But once the whistle was blown and the game was in motion, it was difficult to find any player who was as unflinching and uncompromising on the football field as Nobby Stiles was.

A tough-tackling, ball-winning midfielder, what Stiles lacked in size, he made up for with heart and hard work. Long before the role of deep-lying defensive midfielder was popularized by the likes of Claude Makelele, Nobby Stiles had mastered the art of running opposition attackers ragged, stealing the ball and distributing it to help his team get back on the front foot again.

So it'd be fair to say that Stiles was a pioneer of sorts who popularized the 'destroyer' role in football. The Englishman was also a vital cog in the England team that won the 1966 World Cup. Stiles played every single minute of the tournament and his best performance came against Portugal when he absolutely nullified the threat posed by the prolific Eusebio.

Stiles won the European Cup with Manchester United in the 1967-68 season and also won the league title twice during his 11 year stint that started in 1960.

#4 Bryan Robson

Bryan Robson Manchester United 1985

Bryan Robson is considered one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. Unfortunately, his stint at Manchester United came during their great drought but he did find some redemption in his final years when the Red Devils won two Premier League titles.

Robson is the longest-serving captain in the history of Manchester United. He joined Manchester United in 1981 after breaking onto the scene at West Bromwich Albion. A box-to-box midfielder, Bryan Robson's technical expertise enabled him to be equally effective on both sides of the pitch.

He was just as good at finding the back of the net as he was at tackling and winning the ball back for his side. Robson was an extremely intelligent footballer who had a great ability to read the game and this was reflected in his off-the-ball movements. He also had a never-say-die attitude and always gave his all on the pitch.

Robson left Manchester United in 1994 and by then he had won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and one European Cup Winners' Cup.

"My role model was Bryan Robson. His tackling, goalscoring and box-to-box presence were proof that you could be a great player without doing tricks." — Roy Keane.



