5 best Manchester United players this season

Manchester United are enjoying one of their best seasons in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. They are second in the Premier League table and are in the Europa League final.

United legend Ole Gunnar Solskaer has made a significant impact since taking over the reins at Old Trafford. He has received widespread plaudits for his man-management skills and tactical awareness.

Manchester United have also seen some fine performances in every area of the field. The Red Devils have been sensational in counter-attacking football, especially their ability to unlock defences.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five best Manchester United players in the 2020-21 season.

#5 Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani

Despite featuring mostly off the bench in the first half of the season, Edinson Cavani has now established himself as one of Manchester United’s best players in the 2020-21 season.

The Uruguayan has been one of the best no. 9s in the game over the past decade and has continued his exceptional goalscoring form for Manchester United. Cavani has made 38 appearances this season - 18 as a substitute - and has produced an output of 16 goals and five assists.

In 26 Premier League appearances - 13 of them being off the bench - Cavani has emerged as Manchester United’s third-highest goalscorer (ten goals) in the Premier League and across all competitions as well.

Edinson Cavani has equalled the Manchester United record for the highest number of Premier League goals scored as a substitute in a season, currently held by Chicharito in 2010-11 and Ole Gunnar Solskjær in 1998-99 (5 each). [@OptaJoe] pic.twitter.com/y7TnjlXdmn — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 9, 2021

The 34-year old has matched Ole Gunnar Solskjær record of five goals as a substitute in a Premier League season. With just one league game remaining this campaign, Cavani would look to end his debut campaign in English football on a high.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United academy product Marcus Rashford is one of England’s premier active strikers and is having his most productive season in terms of goals and assists.

Rashford received plaudits for his exploits on and off the pitch last year. He won the 2020 England Footballer of the Year and received the title of 'MBE' (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his social work. The Manchester-born Rashford has gone from strength to strength since his lucky break against FC Midtjylland in the 2015-16 Europa League.

In 56 appearances across all competitions this season, Rashford has racked up 21 goals and 15 assists, which is second only to Bruno Fernandes in the club's goalscoring and assists leaderboard.

The 23-year old has an impressive xG (expected goals) of 14.5 and a decent xA (expected assists) of 4.5 across all competitions this season. Rashford is one of the most accurate strikers of the ball in the Premier League, registering a 47% shooting accuracy.

