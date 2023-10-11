5 best matches to watch in this international break (October 2023)

Yet another international break is upon us and our favourite footballers will be in action for their respective national teams over the next fortnight. Matches will be held across various competitions all across the world.

The 2024 Euro Qualifiers will be happening in Europe while South American sides will continue with their CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There are also plenty of international friendlies to watch in this international break.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best matches to watch this international break (October 2023).

#5 Argentina vs Peru (October 17)

Argentina v Ecuador - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Reigning world champions Argentina have managed to get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers off to a good start. They have picked up two wins in their first two games of the qualifying campaign and will look to maintain their perfect record as they take on Paraguay and Peru this international break.

The game against Paraguay is on October 12 but it might come too early for Lionel Messi, who has just recovered from a muscular injury. In fact, the 36-year-old was forced to miss four MLS games for Inter Miami and only returned to play 10 minutes in their latest outing last Saturday, a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Messi could be involved against Paraguay but is likely to come off the bench. That's why the game against Peru will be significant. Peru are yet to earn their first win of the 2026 CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and will be ready to take the fight to La Albiceleste when the two sides meet on October 17.

#4 Portugal vs Slovakia (October 13)

Portugal v Liechtenstein: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Portugal beat Slovakia 1-0 in the reverse fixture that took place on September 8. Bruno Fernandes' brilliant solo effort proved the difference between the two sides in a tightly contested affair. Despite losing, Slovakia showed that they could make Portugal sweat and then some that night.

As such, this is an exciting tie. Portugal have won all of their six 2024 EURO qualifiers so far and are yet to concede a single goal. They have scored 24 goals. Could Slovakia be the team to end to this incredible run? We'll find out on October 13.

#3 Spain vs Scotland (October 12)

Cyprus v Scotland: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers

Spain were in spectacular form during the last international break in September. La Roja picked up successive wins against Georgia and Cyprus in the 2024 Euro qualifiers, beating the two sides 7-1 and 6-0 respectively.

However, despite being the favourites to finish at the top of Group A of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers, Spain find themselves sitting in second. Scotland are first, having picked up five wins in five matches so far. They even beat Spain 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Hampden Park, Scotland way back in March.

Scotland certainly have the players to give Spain a run for their money. Therefore, this should be a cracking contest.

#2 France vs Netherlands (October 13)

France v Netherlands: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

France knocked the wind out of the Netherlands when the two sides met each other in the reverse fixture in March. Les Bleus raced to a 3-0 lead by the 21st minute of the game and ended up winning the game 4-0.

The Dutch will be vying for revenge when the two sides meet on Friday at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Both teams are well-matched on paper and some of the biggest names in the world of football will be on the pitch together when they lock horns.

#1 England vs Italy (October 17)

Scotland v England - 150th Anniversary Heritage Match

England are yet another side that currently hold an unbeaten record in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers. They sit atop Group C, having picked up four wins and one draw from their first five games. Meanwhile, having won just two of their first four qualifying matches, Italy are tied on points with Ukraine and North Macedonia.

Needless to say, a loss against England could put the reigning European champions in a precarious position. Additionally, this match has no shortage of star attraction and it should be an exhilarating contest.